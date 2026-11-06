World records hottest October in 2026, global temperatures rise 1.75°C above pre-industrial levels

October 2026 was the warmest October on record globally, with 2026 on course to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius (°C) above the pre-industrial average (1850-1900), according to the latest update from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). If this happens, 2026 would become the second year after 2024 to breach the 1.5°C threshold.

The global average surface air temperature in October was 15.35°C, which was 0.9°C above the 1991-2020 average and 1.75°C above the pre-industrial average, according to C3S. October was the third consecutive month, after August and September, to exceed 1.5°C above the pre-industrial average. The last time three consecutive months breached this threshold was between February and April 2025.

Based on temperature data recorded up to October, C3S estimated that the annual global average temperature in 2026 would likely be between 1.56°C and 1.61°C above pre-industrial levels. There is an 80 per cent probability that 2026 will become the second-warmest year on record and a 20 per cent chance that it could equal or surpass 2024 as the warmest year on record.

“The four-year average global temperature for 2023-2026 is also expected to exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels,” according to a press release from C3S.