Threat to safety of Bargi Dam: NDSA issues show cause notice to Narmada Valley Development Authority

The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), under the Union government’s Jal Shakti Ministry, has issued a stern show-cause notice to the Bhopal-based Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) regarding the safety of the Bargi Dam in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The NDSA sent the notice to the NVDA’s Member (Engineering), alleging non-compliance with the statutory provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021.

The notice states that the operation and maintenance of the Bargi Dam is not in accordance with the Act and poses a potential threat to public safety and downstream populations.

The Authority issued the notice following a recent inspection and record review by a joint team comprising its officials and those from the Central Water Commission (CWC). The inspection revealed that the Bargi Dam, which is classified as a ‘Specified Dam,’ has long suffered from serious technical and management deficiencies. But the required steps have not been taken to address them.

The most serious concern raised during the inspection was the persistent heavy leakage from the dam’s masonry spillway gallery. According to the NDSA, this problem is not new. The CWC first pointed out this leakage in a letter dated April 6, 1988, and recommended necessary corrective measures at that time. Despite this, records show that this leakage has been continuously reported since 2018, but no concrete and effective remedial action has been taken to date.

Terming it as serious negligence, the authority said, “Ignoring such a problem for a long time can weaken the structural strength of the dam. If the leakage is not controlled, it can cause a major disaster by increasing the pressure on the foundation and structure, which will directly impact the population living in the downstream areas.”

Another significant shortcoming is the absence of an adequate instrumentation system at the dam. According to the inspection team, the Bargi Dam lacks a robust system to regularly and scientifically monitor structural health, seepage behaviour, and stress parameters. The NDSA clarified that instrumentation systems are crucial to modern dam management, and their lack further increases risks.

The authority also raised serious concerns about security arrangements. The report stated, “There is a lack of access control in sensitive areas such as the gallery, and unauthorised people continue to move freely. The NDSA describes this as a serious breach of security and operational discipline, which is unacceptable for any critical infrastructure.”

Despite this, the Bargi Dam was classified as Safety Category III, meaning “minor deficiencies,” during pre-monsoon and post-monsoon inspections. The NDSA has described this classification as inconsistent with the actual situation, calling it “gross negligence” in reporting the safety status. The authority says that when such serious issues exist, categorising the dam as minor deficiencies amounts to downplaying the risk.

The show-cause notice asks the NVDA to provide an explanation within 30 days of receipt. The NDSA warned that if the mandatory provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, are not followed and conditions endangering public safety persist, legal action may be initiated under Sections 41 and 42 of the Act. These sections also include penal provisions for responsible officials.

The Bargi Dam is a major multi-purpose dam on the Narmada river, serving irrigation, water supply, and power generation. This dam is considered vital for Jabalpur and surrounding districts. Therefore, any breach in its security could impact a large area and millions of people.

The Dam Safety Act, 2021 mandates regular inspections, risk assessments, emergency action plans, and modern monitoring systems for all designated dams in the country. The role of the NDSA is to ensure compliance with these provisions. According to official documents and CWC guidelines, periodic structural assessments and repairs are considered essential for older dams, especially those built decades ago.

This NDSA notice raises questions not only about the safety of the Bargi Dam, but also about dam safety across the country. Experts believe that in an era of climate change, excessive rainfall, and increasing pressure, any laxity regarding dam safety could be costly. It remains to be seen how the NDSA responds to this notice and whether concrete steps will be taken to ensure the safety of the Bargi Dam.