Why Arunachal Pradesh is protesting a proposed 11,200-MW dam on the Siang river

Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing protests over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), an 11,200-MW hydropower project planned on the Siang river.

What began as opposition to survey, and pre-feasibility work has escalated into clashes between protesters and security personnel. The project is proposed to have around 9.2 billion cubic metres of live storage.

The Arunachal Pradesh government says SUMP is not just about power generation. It argues that the project could help store and regulate water in the Siang basin, particularly in the context of China’s proposed hydropower project upstream on the Yarlung Tsangpo.

The project is still at the pre-feasibility stage. If found technically viable, it would still require a Social Impact Assessment, Environmental Impact Assessment and Detailed Project Report before construction could be considered.

So, why is the Siang project facing opposition, and what is at stake for the river and the communities living along it?

Watch the full explainer.