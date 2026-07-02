A customised role

The Union government has put in motion a process to draft a customised corporate social responsibility (CSR) framework for the coal mining sector. While companies have had their own CSR policies for many years, this is the first time the government is attempting to create a customised framework for the overall coal sector, which includes diverse private and public sector mining companies. When ready, the framework will seek to address the unique social and environmental challenges linked with the coal mining industry by aligning its CSR practices with national regulations and global sustainability standards. To prepare a draft framework, the Union coal ministry has roped in Coal India Limited (CIL), which, in turn, hired the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, a government think tank under the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The coal ministry will then finalise the framework.