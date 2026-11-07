A ‘Pyre’ of abandoned dreams

The desertion of villages

Pyre exposes the darker sides of migration. When a village is abandoned, it is not just its houses that become deserted. Along with them, its dialects, folk songs, traditions, agriculture, collective labour and culture of mutual support also begin to fade away.

Mountain communities have traditionally been built around a strong sense of togetherness. Whether there was a wedding, a harvest or a family facing a crisis, the entire village would stand by one another. Migration has weakened this collective spirit. Today, the houses remain, but the vibrancy of life within them has disappeared. The fields are still there, but the hands that once cultivated them are gone.

In one particularly moving episode, Padam Singh offers even his goats to persuade the remaining families not to leave the village. When the village residents assure him that they will return soon, he remarks, “Once a house in these mountains is locked, it never opens again.” This brief but poignant statement captures the entire anguish of migration from the mountains.

Padam Singh knows that once people leave their villages, the chances of their returning are slim. For him, their departure is not merely the loss of a few families; it is the gradual disappearance of the village he has always known.

The film also raises an important question: what are the circumstances that compel people to sever their roots and leave their ancestral homes? Could the growing exodus not be prevented by providing basic facilities such as employment, education and healthcare in these villages? The film does not offer direct answers, but its narrative certainly compels us to reflect on these questions.