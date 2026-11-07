A ‘Pyre’ of abandoned dreams

Some films are made for entertainment, some to tell stories, and then there are those that stir the questions buried deep within us—questions we often choose to ignore. Vinod Kapri’s film Pyre belongs to this third category. Breaking away from the conventional framework of entertainment, it engages directly with the viewer’s conscience. It is not merely the tragic tale of a remote village in Uttarakhand, but a sensitive documentation of the crisis of migration from the mountains, the magnitude of which we often reduce to statistics and government reports. In search of better opportunities, employment, education and healthcare, people are leaving the mountains for cities, leaving behind elderly parents, deserted homes, lonely pathways and an endless wait for their return.
The title of the film represents the symbolic funeral pyre of those mountain villages where migration has gradually reduced community life, social relationships and centuries-old folk culture to ashes. It is not about the fear of death, but about the terrifying loneliness that engulfs people in the twilight of their lives and their longing for the presence of loved ones.
The story revolves around an elderly couple, nearly80 years old—Padam Singh and his wife, Tulsi—living in a remote village in Uttarakhand that is slowly becoming deserted. Their bodies have grown frail with age, and they depend on others even for their everyday needs. Their only son, Haria, left for the city 28 years ago in search of a livelihood and never returned. Yet, their lives continue to cling to the hope that one day there will be a knock at the door, and standing behind it will be Haria, finally returning to look after his ageing parents.
Haria’s departure from the village is part of a larger socio-economic reality in which young people see little prospect of employment or a better life in their native villages. Compelled by circumstances, they migrate to cities, and with them, the future of their villages also seems to disappear. Those left behind are the elderly, who have devoted their entire lives to nurturing their families and sustaining their villages.
The village is emptying out, and even the few neighbours who remain are preparing to leave. Under these circumstances, Padam Singh’s greatest concern is no longer how many days he has left to live, but who will perform his last rites when he dies. A particularly unsettling scene shows Padam Singh arranging firewood for his own funeral pyre and that of his wife.
It brings home the devastating consequences of migration, where the absence of people in a village turns even something as fundamental as the performance of last rites into a major challenge.
Pyre exposes the darker sides of migration. When a village is abandoned, it is not just its houses that become deserted. Along with them, its dialects, folk songs, traditions, agriculture, collective labour and culture of mutual support also begin to fade away.
Mountain communities have traditionally been built around a strong sense of togetherness. Whether there was a wedding, a harvest or a family facing a crisis, the entire village would stand by one another. Migration has weakened this collective spirit. Today, the houses remain, but the vibrancy of life within them has disappeared. The fields are still there, but the hands that once cultivated them are gone.
In one particularly moving episode, Padam Singh offers even his goats to persuade the remaining families not to leave the village. When the village residents assure him that they will return soon, he remarks, “Once a house in these mountains is locked, it never opens again.” This brief but poignant statement captures the entire anguish of migration from the mountains.
Padam Singh knows that once people leave their villages, the chances of their returning are slim. For him, their departure is not merely the loss of a few families; it is the gradual disappearance of the village he has always known.
The film also raises an important question: what are the circumstances that compel people to sever their roots and leave their ancestral homes? Could the growing exodus not be prevented by providing basic facilities such as employment, education and healthcare in these villages? The film does not offer direct answers, but its narrative certainly compels us to reflect on these questions.
The greatest strength of the film lies in its lead actors, Padam Singh Kapri and Hira Devi. Despite no prior acting experience, both deliver performances marked by such simplicity and naturalness that they leave the viewer astonished. The helplessness reflected in the wrinkles on Padam Singh’s face, his determination to remain connected to his land and his longing for his son deeply move the audience. Hira Devi’s melancholic eyes and restrained expressions bring remarkable authenticity to the atmosphere.
The small exchanges and occasional disagreements between the two reveal both the simplicity of everyday life and an underlying emotional pain. It seems as though they are not acting at all, but reliving the pages of their own lives before the camera. Supporting actors such as Subhash Chandra and Shubham Chaudhary also contribute to maintaining the authenticity of the film’s setting and narrative.
Director Vinod Kapri’s Pyre is a realistic work, free from the compulsions of commercial filmmaking. Rather than complicating the narrative with unnecessary dramatic twists, he allows the story to unfold at the natural pace of life in the mountains, where silence often speaks louder than words. The deserted houses, lonely pathways and the sight of an elderly couple living in isolation amid vast mountain landscapes communicate the tragedy of migration without requiring elaborate explanations.
The music by internationally acclaimed composer Mychael Danna, along with the local folk melodies, further deepens the film’s sensitive and contemplative mood.
Even after Pyre ends, it continues to linger in the viewer’s mind. The film questions the prevailing notion of modern development, in which cities continue to expand while the concerns of the villages that supply them with labour, resources and young people are pushed into the background. Migration from the mountains cannot be understood merely as an individual choice or a search for better opportunities. It is rooted in several factors, including limited employment prospects, inadequate educational and healthcare facilities, transportation difficulties and the unequal distribution of development.
The film makes us wonder whether the mountains that have given generations of people their identity and livelihood have no provisions for their old age. Does development mean only the construction of roads and buildings, or should it also include the safety, dignity and social well-being of the elderly who continue to live in these villages?
Pyre does not claim to offer ready-made solutions. Instead, it leaves the audience with a series of uncomfortable and bitter questions. Its greatest achievement lies in presenting migration—a serious social issue—not through statistics and slogans, but through the loneliness, insecurity and emotional disintegration experienced by ordinary human beings.