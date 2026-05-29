A weaker world economy looms, but India and the US are still holding up, suggests WEF

Nearly nine out of 10 economists believe global growth is set to weaken in the coming years, according to a survey conducted by the World Economic Forum.

“The escalation of conflict in the Middle East, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has disrupted global supply chains, elevated prices for affected goods and significantly increased uncertainty and volatility,” the report said.

But a global recession is still some way off and not imminent, according to 58 per cent of respondents surveyed in the Chief Economists’ Outlook report for May 2026.

The outlook comes at a time when global trade had reached an all-time high, growing by 7.5 per cent in 2025, before the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz created fresh disruption. Chief economists already assess the current closure of the Strait of Hormuz as having a greater impact than the 2025 tariff turmoil, the report said.

If the status quo remains unchanged in the Strait, the “impact on the global economy is expected to approach levels last seen during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“The longer the disruption lasts, the heavier the long-term cost for those who can least afford it,” said Sahida Zaidi, managing director of the World Economic Forum.

The report also observed that a vast majority of economists — more than 90 per cent of respondents — believe adoption of artificial intelligence will increase in 2026.

However, economists also said expectations about the speed and breadth of productivity gains are moderating, with broader benefits expected to take longer to materialise than earlier forecasts by the community had suggested.