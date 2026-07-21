Beyond forest stock: How the 16th Finance Commission reshapes ecological incentives

In January 2026, the authors’ article in Down to Earth argued that the 16th Finance Commission had a rare opportunity to move India’s ecological fiscal transfers beyond static forest by expanding the indicator base, rewarding performance alongside possession, and aligning fiscal incentives with real conservation outcomes. The Commission’s report has since been released, and this article examines what changed. The revised formula takes a meaningful step: open forests are now included, and a fifth of the ecological pool is tied to improvement in forest cover. Yet a state-level look of the Rs 7.83 lakh crore ecological allocation reveals a structural tension. The states facing the greatest pressure to conserve are not always those best placed to benefit from the new design.

Why forests entered the fiscal formula

For decades, India’s forest-rich states faced a fiscal paradox: the more forest they maintained, the less land they could put to economic use. Yet this contribution found no place in the sharing of central taxes. That changed in 2015, when the 14th Finance Commission assigned a 7.5 per cent weight to forest cover in deciding each state’s share of the national tax pool. It was the first time an ecological service was formally recognised within India’s system of fiscal transfers. The principle is straightforward: forest-rich hilly states store carbon, conserve biodiversity and regulate water for the country as a whole, while the cost of leaving that land undeveloped is borne locally. The 15th Commission retained the criterion and raised its weight to 10 per cent, but kept the formula anchored to dense forest alone. The 16th Commission has preserved that 10 per cent while changing what is counted, and how.

What the new formula changes

The revised approach expands the formula in two respects. First, it broadens the definition of forests to include open forests. These are landscapes with sparse and fragmented tree cover that span a wide range of ecologically important ecosystems across India. Though they lack dense canopies, they sequester carbon, regulate water and support forest-dependent livelihoods. At the same time, the formula continues to differentiate by ecological quality, assigning higher weights to denser forests and lower weights to open forests.

Second, and more significantly, the formula begins to reward improvement rather than possession alone. While 80 per cent of the ecological allocation continues to be distributed on the basis of a state’s forest stock, the remaining 20 per cent is reserved for states that increased forest cover between 2015 and 2023. States with declining forest cover receive no share of this component. This introduces a dynamic element into what was previously a static measure, signaling that allocations reflect not only a state’s forest endowment but also changes in forest cover over time. By linking a portion of transfers to improvements in forest cover, the formula creates a fiscal signal for restoration alongside conservation, broadening the incentive beyond existing forest stocks and recognizing efforts to improve and restore degraded forest landscapes.

One limitation deserves mention. The underlying forest classification does not distinguish natural forests from plantations: a stand of eucalyptus or rubber plantations, or fruit orchards, can meet the canopy threshold and be counted as forest. This risks, assigning the same fiscal value to a commercial plantation as to the regeneration of a natural ecosystem. Future assessments would need to address this measurement gap.

Who gains and who loses

With open forests entering the formula, the distribution of state shares is rebalanced. Dry, largely agricultural states gain the most. In Rajasthan, where open forest accounts for nearly three-quarters of total forest cover, the ecological share rises by about 54.5 per cent; in Haryana by 46.6 per cent. For these states, forests are part of a mixed landscape rather than the basis of the economy.