Budget 2024-25: A reading list to prep you for Budget day & analysis of all presentations since Independence

The Union Budget 2024-25 to be presented July 23, 2024 will be the first full budget of the new NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The interim budget announced on February 1, 2024 before the general elections was short and didn't make any tax changes.

Experts have predicted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will declare some major income tax reforms for the salaried people in the upcoming budget, including an increase in the standard deduction limit. But to curtail the impact of global economic crises, de-stressing measures will be required for individual sectors.

Retail inflation continues to be a concern, buoyed by high food prices. The Economic Survey 2024 report to be released on the eve of the Budget Day will provide estimates of the country's GDP growth, among other assessments. Here's an essential reading list to prepare you for the Budget day: