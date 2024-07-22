Economy

Budget 2024-25: A reading list to prep you for Budget day & analysis of all presentations since Independence

What were the key announcements made during the interim budget? What should the upcoming budget hold for farmers? Are India's budgets participatory? How can Budget discussions in the Parliament be made more fruitful? Read on:
The Union Budget 2024-25 to be presented July 23, 2024 will be the first full budget of the new NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The interim budget announced on February 1, 2024 before the general elections was short and didn't make any tax changes.

Experts have predicted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will declare some major income tax reforms for the salaried people in the upcoming budget, including an increase in the standard deduction limit. But to curtail the impact of global economic crises, de-stressing measures will be required for individual sectors.

Retail inflation continues to be a concern, buoyed by high food prices. The Economic Survey 2024 report to be released on the eve of the Budget Day will provide estimates of the country's GDP growth, among other assessments. Here's an essential reading list to prepare you for the Budget day:

1. First, a recap of the pre-election intermi budget presented on February 1, 2024

From cervical cancer vaccination to 'Lakhpati Didi' to rooftop solarisation, here are some key takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech. Click here to read more

2. The interim budget had several noteworthy allocations, targets relevant to the climate and energy sectors

Click here to read more

3. On Feb 1, 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman claimed that the NDA government had “assisted” 250 million people escape multidimensional poverty in the last decade. 

It has been over 10 years since India estimated its poverty; for which poverty reduction did the Finance Minister take credit for then? Read more

4. Rural employment in the interim budget: Rs 86,000 crore for MGNREGS but only Rs 54,000 crore will be available for utilisation in 2024-25

It has failed to provide adequate respite to rural employment, say experts. Read more

5. A marginal increase in health allocation in interim budget; experts hope for more funds, focus on allocation in regular budget

The Department of Health and Family Welfare was allocated Rs 87,656.90 crore in the interim Union Budget 2024-2025 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on February 1, 2024.

This earmarked funding for the health ministry is a minor bump from the budget allocation in the Union Budget for 2023-2024 at Rs 86,175 crore. Read more

6. Research & innovation in interim budget: Rs 1 lakh crore in interest-free loans annoucned for private sector research

Experts question decision to prioritise profit-driven private innovation over public research. Read more

7. Did the interim budget focus enough on nutrition?

It missed the opportunity to address problems like lack of quality Anganwadi meals, higher wages for workers, inadequate infrastructure. Read more

8. Analysis of the last full budget (2023-24)

What were the sector-wise budgetary allocation trends in Union Budget 2023-24? What here the hits and misses? Read here

9. Find it difficult to understand the Budget document? You're not alone. Here is how governments can make budget data more accessible

The key is to de-jargonize the data and make it simple and user friendly. Read more

10. A debate beyond the numbers: Are our budgets participatory?

Legislative scrutiny of budget in India compares with that of Afghanistan and Rwanda

11. What do Union budgets mean for long-term agri development in India?

Union state budgets need to place equal emphasis on sector-wide improvement and individual farmer-centric measures

12. What promises should Budget 2024-25 hold for agriculture sector?

Prioritising women farmers through targeted financial allocations and tailored interventions is vital towards inclusive agricultural development. Read more

13. Budget session: Is it impossible to have consensus among parties on Budget proposals of national importance? Here's how the discussions can be more than a mere annual performance in the Parliament

For meaningful and fruitful discussions, one has to read the full Budget document, fully assimilate it and look at the document from different angles. Budget discussions will be fruitful and useful when all the parties concerned play constructive and responsible roles. Read more

14. Finally, a blast from the past: Here's an analysis of all the Union Budgets since India's independence till 2016

Down To Earth looks back at the history of budget presentations and how they responded to nation's demands. Read it here

