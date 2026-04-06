Chokepoints and chain reactions: How the Iran crisis could disrupt India’s supply lines

Global supply chains are meant to be described in terms of efficiency: lean inventories, just-in-time delivery, and seamless flows of goods across borders. But beneath that efficiency lies a structural fragility. International supply chains are immensely sophisticated latticeworks: when one node is disrupted, the ripple effects can be intense, nonlinear, and difficult to contain. The evolving tensions around Iran and the wider Persian Gulf region illustrate this.

What is unfolding is not merely an energy story. It is a systemic disruption that threatens to reverberate across sectors as varied as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and services. For India, deeply reliant on imported energy and integrated into global manufacturing circuits, the consequences could be both immediate and enduring.

The Strait of Hormuz: A narrow passage with global consequences

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, lies at the centre, with a substantial share of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) passing through it from the Persian Gulf to international markets. For India, the dependence is profound: a large portion of its crude oil imports and LNG supplies either originate from or transit through this narrow corridor.

Any escalation involving Iran, whether through military confrontation, tighter sanctions, or disruptions to maritime security, translates quickly into supply uncertainty. Even without a formal blockade, perceived risk alone can trigger cascading effects: shipping lines reroute vessels, insurers sharply raise premiums, and freight costs surge.

Such disruptions expose a critical reality: supply chains depend as much on how goods move as on what moves. The logistics architecture: shipping routes, port systems, and insurance frameworks—becomes acutely vulnerable in moments of geopolitical tension. War-risk insurance premiums rise steeply, making shipments more expensive and prompting some carriers to avoid the region altogether, thereby tightening global shipping capacity.

Rerouting vessels along safer paths, often around the Cape of Good Hope, adds weeks to transit times, increases fuel consumption, and disrupts tightly calibrated delivery schedules. The effects are immediate for industries dependent on precision and timeliness, including automobiles, electronics, and textiles, where delayed inputs can stall production.

These delays do not remain confined to the seas. They cascade into port congestion as shipments arrive in clusters, slowing unloading, customs clearance, and inland transport. Air freight, typically a fallback in times of disruption, is also constrained by airspace restrictions and elevated operational risks, raising costs and limiting availability.

What emerges is a “geometry of delay,” where disruptions at sea ripple through ports, warehouses, and factories, amplifying their impact at every stage. For India, deeply reliant on both maritime and air logistics, this translates into higher costs, slower production cycles, and heightened economic uncertainty.

In this sense, the Strait of Hormuz is not merely a geographic passage but a systemic vulnerability. Instability here quickly evolves into a global supply shock, with particularly severe consequences for energy-importing economies like India.

Beyond oil: Petrochemical dependencies and industrial vulnerability

The most underestimated dimension of the Iran crisis lies in the petrochemical ecosystem. Oil and gas are not simply sources of energy; they are the raw materials for a vast array of industrial products. Modern economies are built on petrochemical derivatives—fertilisers, plastics, synthetic fibres, solvents, dyes, and key inputs for pharmaceuticals and electronics, as well as transport, packaging, textiles, automotive components, and construction inputs.

When crude oil and LNG supplies are disrupted, the effects cascade into these downstream industries. For India, this creates a dual vulnerability: dependence on imported feedstocks and exposure to volatile global prices.

The fertiliser sector is particularly sensitive. India imports a substantial portion of its natural gas requirements, which are essential for producing urea and other nitrogen-based fertilisers. A tightening of LNG supply or a spike in prices raises production costs, which in turn affects agricultural input prices. Given the centrality of fertilisers to India’s food security, this is not merely an industrial concern; it has direct implications for inflation and rural livelihoods.

Pharmaceuticals present another layer of risk. India is a global hub for generic drug manufacturing, but the sector relies on a complex network of chemical intermediates, many of which are derived from petrochemicals. Disruptions in supply chains can delay production cycles, increase costs, and even affect export commitments.

Electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, too, depend on specialised chemicals and polymers. Even small disruptions in these inputs can halt production lines, given the precision and timing required in these industries.

In effect, the Iran crisis exposes how deeply hydrocarbons are embedded in the material fabric of modern economies. The disruption is not confined to fuel—it permeates the very building blocks of industry.

Domestic transmission: From fuel shortages to everyday strain

The stronger effects of global supply disruptions are felt not in markets but in daily life, where they intersect with household budgets, jobs, and access to essentials. One of the first pressure points is cooking fuel. India imports a significant share of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), used widely in homes as well as in small businesses. When supplies tighten or prices rise, households are forced to ration usage or shift to less efficient alternatives, while commercial establishments, especially in the informal sector, face rising operating costs.

Restaurants, small hotels, street vendors, and roadside eateries—major employers in urban and semi-urban India—operate on thin margins. Higher fuel costs, combined with rising prices of food inputs and transport, can force them to cut portions, raise prices, reduce staff, or shut down temporarily. For migrant workers who power these establishments, even a brief disruption can mean job loss. As incomes dry up, many return to their home regions, triggering a familiar cycle of reverse migration.

The effects ripple outward. Reduced urban employment leads to lower remittances to rural households, weakening consumption in villages and small towns. At the same time, rising fuel and transport costs push up the prices of essentials—vegetables, grains, milk, and other daily goods—making inflation deeply felt at the household level. Higher fertiliser costs can further raise food prices, tightening the squeeze on already stretched budgets.