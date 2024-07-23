DTE’s live coverage of Budget 2024-25

Will consumption, unemployment and inflation figure prominently in budgetary decisions?
Standard deduction increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 under new tax regime

New slabs

Rs 0-3 lakh: Nil

Rs 3-7 lakh: 5%

Rs 5-7 lakh: 10%

Rs 10-12 lakh: 15%

Rs 12-15 lakh: 20%

Above 15 lakh: 30%

Long-term capital gains tax hiked from 10% to 12.5%: Finance Minister

Custom duty hiked on plastic.

Customs duty on mobile phones, related parts reduced by 15%: FM

Duty on telecom equipment hiked.

Budget estimates 2024-25: Customs duty on 25 critical minerals exempted

Cancer: Government proposes to exempt 3 more medicines rom customs duty

  • Assignment of Unique Land Parcel Identification Number or BHU-Aadhaar

  • Digitisation of cadastral maps

  • Establishment of land registry

  • Linking with farmers registry 

Energy: Ultra supercritical thermal power plants

A joint venture between ntpc and bhel -- 800 MW commercial plant to be set up using Advance Ultra Super Critical (AUSC) technology. Government will provide fiscal support, FM announces

Government will develop a taxonomy for climate finance to help the country achieve climate commitments and green transition: Sitharaman

Priority 9 (next generation reforms) will include land-related reforms in rural and urban areas: Sitharaman 

Centre will set up venture capital of Rs 1,000 crore to expand India's space economy by 5 times: Sitharaman

Innovation, research and development: Government will operationalise ANRF, announced by it to fund and regulate research

Nuclear energy is expected to form a significant part of the energy mix. Centre will partner with private companies. The focus will be on Bharat small reactors, research and development of small modular reactors, R&D of newer nuclear technology: Minister

A roadmap for hard-to-abate industries from energy efficiency targets to emission targets will be formulated: Sitharaman

Pumped storage policy will be brought out for electricity storage and facilitating smooth integration of renewable energy in the overall energy mix: Sitharaman

Government to come out with energy transition pathway, announces finance minister during her budget speech.

Offshore mining of minerals — Auction for mining blocks will be held building on exploration already carried out

Internship scheme/opportunities in top 500 companies to over 1 crore youth for one year

New airports, medical colleges, and sports infra in Bihar will be constructed.

FM announces a slew of benefits — packaged as Prime Minister’s deal for youth and farmers — offered to new employees and farmers. First-time employees to get cash transfer

50 million tribals in 63,000 villages to be supported in a new village development programme 

AP Reorganisation Act: Special financial support through multilateral development agencies in current FY, Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in the future year

PM Jan Jati Unnati Abhiyan to benefit 5 crore tribals

Govt committed to inclusive human development: Sitharaman

  • Productivity and resilience in agri

  • Employment and skilling

  • Social justice

  • Manufacturing and services

  • Urban development

  • Energy security

  • Infrastructure

  • Innovation, research, and development

  • Next generation reforms

Subsequent budgets will build on these.

FM announces national cooperation policy for systematic, orderly and all round development of the cooperative sector 

Nirmala Sitharaman: Digital crop survey for kharif season in 400 districts, details of 6 crore farmers will be brought into farmer and land registry

Budget to prioritise vegetable production and supply chains, says the Finance minister 

FM: Focus will be on productivity and resilience in agri, transforming agri research 

FM: 109 new high-yielding climate resilient varieties of 32 field and horticulture crops will be released for cultivation by farmers.

Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skilling announced.

The Economic Survey also made this pitch.

A new economic policy framework to be declared shortly by the finance minister

Finance Minister opens her Budget speech with reference of inflation. She separates "overall inflation" from food inflation.

Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh budget today.

It will also be the first budget of Modi 3.0.

Back in February this year, Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the interim budget just before the Lok Sabha elections.

On July 22, the Centre presented the Economic Survey 2023-24.

Analysis of Union Budget since 1947

The Economic Survey admitted that core inflation remains sticky. India’s first budget offered eerie parallels with the situation today.

Look at Down To Earth’s chief cartoonist, Sorit Gupto’s key takeaways from the Economic Survey released yesterday.

With rising inflation and middle-class expectations, will minister Sitharaman be able to do a balancing act? Join us as we put an environmental and developmental lens on the budget as it happens at 11 am.

Budget 2024-2025 will be one to boost consumption. It is expected to propose steps to increase cash-in-hand as wage rates are stagnant and unemployment is high. 

What to expect from the Budget: A major package for "green transition" is expected that would not just help in transitioning to a low carbon regime but also boost employment generation.

What to expect from Budget: Sources say the Budget may propose a new insurance scheme for rural/agrarian communities. There may be repurposing of rural development schemes. 

What to expect from Budget: Schemes / programmes covering basic necessities like water, housing and education have "saturated". It is expected that the Budget may just bring in reforms to further target the beneficiaries; it could be another cash transfer scheme.

