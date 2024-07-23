DTE’s live coverage of Budget 2024-25

Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh budget today.

It will also be the first budget of Modi 3.0.

Back in February this year, Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the interim budget just before the Lok Sabha elections.

On July 22, the Centre presented the Economic Survey 2023-24.

The Economic Survey admitted that core inflation remains sticky. India’s first budget offered eerie parallels with the situation today.

Budget 2024-25: As Economic Survey admits that core inflation remains sticky, India’s first budget offers eerie parallels

With rising inflation and middle-class expectations, will minister Sitharaman be able to do a balancing act? Join us as we put an environmental and developmental lens on the budget as it happens at 11 am.

Budget 2024-2025 will be one to boost consumption. It is expected to propose steps to increase cash-in-hand as wage rates are stagnant and unemployment is high.

What to expect from the Budget: A major package for "green transition" is expected that would not just help in transitioning to a low carbon regime but also boost employment generation.

What to expect from Budget: Sources say the Budget may propose a new insurance scheme for rural/agrarian communities. There may be repurposing of rural development schemes.

What to expect from Budget: Schemes / programmes covering basic necessities like water, housing and education have "saturated". It is expected that the Budget may just bring in reforms to further target the beneficiaries; it could be another cash transfer scheme.