Economic sanctions need a rethink: evidence shows they raise food prices and hurt the poor most

Economic sanctions are inadvertently exacerbating food insecurity in developing countries.
A study reveals that sanctions increase food prices and undernourishment, disproportionately affecting the poor.
To mitigate these effects, stronger humanitarian exemptions and better monitoring of sanctions' impacts on food systems are essential.
Economic sanctions are widely viewed by academics and policymakers as a to military interventions to pressure governments to change objectionable policies. The idea is simple: Instead of using weapons, squeeze the ruling elite economically until they change their behaviour.
The use of economic sanctions has been rising steadily. According to recent data from the , the number of active sanctions grew by 31 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020, and this upward trend continued through 2022 and 2023.
In Africa, several countries are currently subject to sanctions imposed by the United States, the United Nations or the European Union. These African states include . It’s not mere coincidence that most of these countries are listed in the hunger hotspots.
Sanctions could have and they are usually the ones who pay the price. When sanctions hit food systems, the impact can be devastating.
I economic sanctions and their unintended adverse effects on developing countries. In a conducted with my colleagues, we looked at how economic sanctions affected food security across 90 developing countries between 2000 and 2022. We wanted to explore potential links between amid growing global concerns about food insecurity .
We focused on two key indicators: Food prices and undernourishment (meaning the share of people who don’t get enough calories to live a healthy life).
We measured food prices using the . This index captures changes in the overall cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages typically purchased by households.
We also used the computation. This is a , which tracks progress toward ending hunger by 2030.
Our results are sobering. When sanctions are in place, . That might sound small, but in on food, even tiny increases make life harder. This is outside other external factors that may lead to price hikes, such as demand and supply patterns.
We also found that undernourishment goes up by . For countries with millions already living on the edge of hunger, that’s a huge additional burden.
Sanctions ripple through economies in several ways, and food is often caught in the middle.
First, sanctions disrupt food imports. This is a critical concern for many developing countries that rely heavily on international markets to feed their populations. Between 2021 and 2023, . At the country level, for example, Ethiopia and Libya imported food worth $3 billion, Sudan $2.3 billion and the Democratic Republic of Congo $1.2 billion. Sanctions can further restrict trade or increase transportation costs, making food both scarcer and more expensive.
Second, sanctions restrict access to essential agricultural inputs, such as fertilisers, pesticides and machinery. They also impede technology transfers. For instance, farmers in sub-Saharan Africa apply on average only . These constraints reduce yields, increase production costs and make it harder for farmers to sustain output.
Third, sanctions , and . Households already on tight budgets are forced to cut back or switch to cheaper, less nutritious food.
Finally, sanctions often result in cuts to food assistance, as targeted countries lose access to international aid. For example, the recent suspension of US humanitarian assistance to Sudan forced the . This impact is particularly severe given that some of the , are also among the most frequent users of sanctions.
The end result is simple: Higher food prices, less food on the table and more hunger.
We also that the type of sanction matters.
Trade sanctions that block imports and exports push food prices up the most. Financial sanctions that also hurt because they disrupt agricultural trade indirectly.
When countries face : food prices jump by more than 3.5 percentage points and hunger rises sharply.
Who imposes the sanctions also makes a difference. Sanctions from the European Union raised food prices the most, while sanctions from the UN had the biggest effect on hunger — .
The UN . In 2018, explicitly condemned starvation as a tool of war or political pressure. Yet in practice, even when “humanitarian exemptions” exist on paper.
Food insecurity in Africa is worsening. According to the World Health Organization, on the continent faces hunger, and the number of undernourished continues to grow. Sanctions add to this crisis.
And the moral dilemma is clear. The people most harmed — poor families, small farmers and children — are the ones least responsible for the behaviour that triggers sanctions.
While sanctions aim to punish regimes, they often punish ordinary people instead.
Sanctions are unlikely to disappear from global politics. But their design and humanitarian fallout need rethinking. There are three steps that could reduce the damage.
First, stronger humanitarian exemptions: make sure food, fertilisers and aid can move freely, without being blocked.
Second, track the impact of sanctions: international agencies like the and the should monitor how sanctions affect food systems and sound the alarm quickly.
Third, rethink the strategy: if sanctions end up fuelling hunger, instability and migration, they may do more harm than good in the long run.
If the world is serious about , then the unintended consequences of sanctions cannot be ignored. Sanctions must be redesigned to protect the most vulnerable, otherwise they risk becoming not just a diplomatic tool, but a driver of food crises.