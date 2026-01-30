Economic Survey 2025–26 explained: Why India must grow and absorb global shocks

The Economic Survey 2025-26 is out. And it paints a picture that is one of cautious hope.

The document puts the lens on the global geopolitical scenario to show that while India registered its strongest macroeconomic performance in decades last year, it has “collided with a global system that no longer rewards macroeconomic success with currency stability, capital inflows, or strategic insulation”.

Still, despite the global headwinds, the overall scenario is one of optimism.

