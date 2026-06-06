Gen Angry: Why do the youth protest so much and so often?

Some 30 years ago, the UN’s World Summit for Social Development adopted a resolution to put people at the centre of development. For two decades prior to this, the world obsessively pursued a neoliberal policy believed to increase economic growth, reduce poverty and bring in equity.

There were palpable signs that the trickle-down strategy had not worked, and inequality deepened, leading to widespread protests and resentment across the world. The Summit was the first time that the world took note of the deprivation the majority of people suffered, with “distressing consequences”. Its declaration, adopted by 186 countries, promised inclusive policies to achieve three key objectives of social development: eradicating poverty, promoting full and productive employment, and fostering social inclusion.

It also talked about “uncertainty and insecurity” that the neoliberal economic policy and exclusionary nature of development could lead to. This declaration has been the key guiding principle for development calls like the Sustainable Development Goals.

Since the 1995 Summit, over a billion people have escaped poverty; life expectancy and wealth generation have grown. The world discusses a collective approach to equality and development goals. More countries have adopted democracy. The pertinent question is: why do the youth protest so much and so often? “Many people believe that life is worse now than it was 50 years ago,” said the World Social Report 2025 by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA). A Gallup World Poll on life satisfaction finds 60 per cent of respondents “struggling” and 12 per cent “suffering”.

Inequality in income and wealth has risen since 1990, particularly in developing countries like China and India. According to an assessment, two-thirds of the world population lives in countries where inequality has increased. Any abrupt event, like extreme weather, can push them below the poverty line. The World Bank said every fifth person is at risk from climate disasters. The world also has the highest-ever young population currently; so, exclusion from development and future uncertainties threaten youth the most.