Global standards drive trade but widen gap between rich and poor countries, World Bank warns

A fast-growing web of international standards, governing everything from food labels and cargo containers to electric-vehicle chargers and 5G networks, is quietly reshaping the global economy while widening inequalities between rich and poor nations, according to a new World Bank report.

The World Development Report 2025: Standards for Development , released on December 11, 2025, has offered a comprehensive examination of how global standards are written, who writes them, and who ultimately benefits. It highlighted how standards underpin nearly every aspect of modern life and enable markets to expand, with demand rising sharply. In 2024 alone, major international standard-setting bodies issued more than 7,000 new standards, according to the report.

At a time when trade frictions are intensifying and tariffs are increasingly used as protectionist tools, standards, in the form of non-tariff measures such as requirements for product labelling and safety testing, now affect nearly 90 per cent of trade, up from 15 per cent in the late 1990s, said the report.