Hormuz disruption: 50% oil price increase can add $20 billion to import bills of vulnerable economies

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz following military escalation in the Middle East have sharply increased global oil and fuel prices, threatening to deepen economic vulnerabilities across least developed countries (LDC) and small island developing states (SIDS), according to a new report released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The report , Strait of Hormuz Disruptions: The burden of oil price shocks on vulnerable economies, estimates that a 50 per cent rise in oil prices could increase the annual oil import bill of vulnerable economies by $20.4 billion a year, putting additional pressure on public finances, inflation and economic growth.

LDCs would account for $16.1 billion of the increase, while SIDS would face an additional $4.3 billion burden. Several countries could see oil import costs rise significantly relative to the size of their economies.

Of the 75 vulnerable economies assessed by UNCTAD, 65 are net importers of oil. These countries are home to 983 million people, with more than 30 per cent living below the extreme poverty line of $3 a day. "Without relief, these shocks will further entrench structural vulnerabilities," UNCTAD said.

According to UNCTAD, crude oil prices have increased by more than 40 per cent, while gasoline prices have risen by more than 50 per cent since the military escalation that began on February 28, 2026. The analysis compares average prices during January 2024 to February 27, 2026 with prices recorded between February 28 and May 28, 2026.