India-Japan co-operation is transitioning from a development partnership to a geo-economic alliance

Against this backdrop, India and Japan possess an exceptional degree of economic complementarity. Japan’s strength lies in capital, advanced manufacturing, frontier technologies, and industrial expertise, while India offers scale, a large domestic market, engineering talent, competitive manufacturing capabilities, and a rapidly expanding digital economy. This convergence extends beyond trade and investment into semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, logistics, and maritime connectivity. As both countries seek to build resilient and trusted networks, the partnership is evolving from a development relationship into a comprehensive geo-economic alliance capable of shaping the region’s industrial architecture and long-term economic security.

Time to capitalise China+1: Win-win for both countries

After nearly three decades of ultra-loose monetary policy, which has led to negative/lowest interest rates, persistent labour shortages, and the fastest-ageing populations, Japanese firms continue to be encouraged to diversify overseas in pursuit of returns, resilience, and long-term growth. Since the 1990s, prolonged low growth and the search for new production bases and consumer markets have made Japanese overseas direct investment a defining feature of the country’s internationalisation strategy. The United States has remained the largest destination, particularly in finance, automobiles, and advanced manufacturing, while Europe has attracted significant investment in pharmaceuticals, technology, and high-value manufacturing. ASEAN economies, including Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia, accounting for nearly one-fifth of Japan’s outward FDI, have emerged as manufacturing hubs for Japanese firms, benefiting from export-oriented industrial policies, established supplier ecosystems, competitive labour costs, and regional trade agreements such as the RCEP.

China was another major recipient of Japanese investment for over two decades, but geopolitical tensions, rising labour costs, regulatory uncertainty, and slowing economic growth prompted Japanese firms to diversify their production networks. This realignment has been reinforced through the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI) between India, Japan, and Australia to reduce concentration risks and strengthen trusted Indo-Pacific value chains. India is increasingly emerging as Japan’s most promising long-term partner. Over the past decade, the Government of India has undertaken a series of structural reforms to address long-standing investor concerns relating to regulatory complexity, infrastructure gaps, land availability, and project implementation. Flagship initiatives such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, PM Gati Shakti, the National Industrial Corridor Programme, the National Single Window System (NSWS), and the National Logistics Policy have significantly improved the investment ecosystem by providing integrated infrastructure, streamlined approvals, multimodal connectivity, and lower logistics costs. Notably, India has established a network of Japanese Industrial Towns (JITs) across multiple states, offering plug-and-play infrastructure, investor facilitation, and institutional support to attract Japanese investment.