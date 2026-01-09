India’s poverty count

Come February, India will roll out its first National Household Income Sample Survey. The Survey will measure household income, which will also estimate the level of poverty, or prosperity, in the country.

The Survey will, effectively, prepare a household’s balance sheet. It will seek extensive information on income and expenditure of a household — from input and output costs of a farmer to a taxpayer’s out pay to loan burdens to an informal worker’s days of work and income to a hotel employee’s earnings from tips.

Spanning across community groups, the survey will assess “profits” for each household based on income and expenditure, and will also make value assessment for assets like land and farms. Such income surveys, though first time being adopted in India, are in use in countries across the world, like the US, China and Bangladesh, to name a few. More to it, for each household, the survey will also assess the monetary value of welfare programmes to reach a final income assessment.

This is an important development as India suffers from a lack of data on its poverty. Usually, India uses the household expenditure survey done by the National Statistics Office (NSO) to measure poverty — the expenditure is used as a proxy to gauge income, an indirect method to measure income.