Kullu Dussehra losing its traditional charm as commercialisation takes over

The Kullu Dussehra, a once vibrant celebration of local culture and craftsmanship, is slowly losing its traditional charm as the renowned International Mega Dussehra festival faces growing commercialisation pressures.
The week-long festival, held annually in October, has long been a showcase for handmade goods, local artisans and the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh. However, this year's event has seen a significant decline in the prominence of local craftsmanship, raising concerns among both locals and long-time visitors.
The centuries-old fair, celebrated from October 13 to 19 this year in the Kullu valley of Himachal Pradesh, has been a disheartening affair for local artisans. Traditionally, this fair was a key marketplace for handcrafted agricultural tools, earthenware, bamboo and wooden household items and handloom products. However, the rise of e-commerce companies and the increasing presence of plastic and factory-made goods are driving down demand for these handmade items.
The fair, which was once a major trading hub for cattle such as cows, bulls, sheep, and goats, has seen these activities disappear. The cattle fairgrounds are now repurposed as parking spaces, reflecting the modernisation that has overshadowed traditional trades.
As e-commerce gains traction, fewer people are purchasing handmade goods, impacting the livelihoods of local artisans. Devendra, a craftsman from Bajaura town in Kullu district, who has been selling earthen pots and wooden items at the fair for decades, lamented the decline. “Earlier, there was a high demand for our products, but since the rise of online shopping, we are losing buyers. Modernity has shifted people'’s preferences,” he said.
With four days of the fair passed, artisans were struggling to cover the costs of their stalls, electricity and other expenses. Anarkala, who has travelled from Pandoh to sell bamboo products, expressed her frustration. “Few buyers are interested in our products. People are more inclined to buy plastic items made in factories. It’s disheartening because we put so much effort into our work, yet we are being pushed out,” she said.
The problem isn’t limited to household goods. Handloom artisans in Kullu, once known for their shawls, mufflers and sweaters, are facing similar challenges. Raju, a weaver, noted, “This fair used to be the highlight of our year, but now it's becoming modernised and handmade goods aren't valued as they once were.”
The rapid adoption of e-commerce, combined with cheaper plastic alternatives, threatens not only the livelihood of Kullu’s artisans but also the future of traditional craftsmanship. If the trend continues, artisans fear they may be forced to abandon their heritage for more modern work in an era of inflation and uncertainty.