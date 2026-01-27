“Mother of all deals” India-EU Free Trade Agreement locks in market access, but climate compliance looms large

After nearly two decades of negotiations, India and the European Union concluded and finalised the long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on January 27, 2026. The agreement, which includes substantial tariff reductions across a wide range of goods and services, along with the establishment of a joint security partnership, marks a significant milestone in relations between two of the world’s largest economies

Finalised at the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi, the agreement brings together the world’s fourth- and second-largest economies in what officials on both sides have described as the most ambitious trade deal either has concluded. The FTA is expected to deepen economic and political ties at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, rising protectionism and increasing fragmentation of global trade rules.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the deal created “a free trade zone of two billion people”, adding that it sent a signal that “rules-based cooperation still delivers great outcomes”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the agreement as a foundation for inclusive, resilient and future-ready growth.

On the EU side, the negotiated texts will now undergo legal review and translation before being submitted for approval by the European Council and consent by the European Parliament. Ratification by India will follow before the agreement enters into force.

Together, India and the EU account for nearly 25 per cent of global GDP and close to one-third of global trade. Bilateral trade in goods and services currently stands at around €190 billion annually, including €120 billion in goods and more than €80 billion in services. The agreement is expected to expand this relationship substantially over the coming decade.

Market access and tariff liberalisation

A central feature of the agreement is the scale of market access secured by both sides. India will grant preferential entry to more than 99 per cent of its exports to the EU by value, while the EU will eliminate or reduce tariffs on 96.6 per cent of its goods exports to India. According to official estimates, tariff liberalisation will save European exporters around €4 billion annually in duties, while enhancing India’s export competitiveness across a range of sectors.

Tariff reductions cover key industrial products. Indian duties of up to 44 per cent on machinery, 22 per cent on chemicals and 11 per cent on pharmaceuticals are set to be largely eliminated over phased timelines of five to ten years. Tariffs on car parts will be abolished over time, while duties on fully built vehicles will be reduced from 110 per cent to as low as 10 per cent under a quota-based system. Textiles, apparel, ceramics and several categories of machinery will see most tariffs removed when the agreement enters into force.

In agriculture, the deal reduces or removes high Indian tariffs — averaging over 36 per cent — on EU agri-food exports. Tariffs on wines will be cut from 150 per cent to 75 per cent initially and eventually to as low as 20 per cent, while duties on olive oil will fall from 45 per cent to zero over five years. Processed foods, fruit juices and non-alcoholic beer will also see significant reductions.

Sensitive sectors on both sides, including dairy, rice, sugar, beef and poultry, have been excluded from liberalisation, preserving domestic safeguards.