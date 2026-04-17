Economy
Noida workers’ protest: The global cost of living crisis comes home
Down To Earth reports on what is happening in Noida and why it matters globally
Tens of thousands of workers took to the streets in Noida demanding a minimum wage of at least Rs 20,000 a month. In real terms, wages in the region have fallen over the past decade as inflation outpaced every pay revision. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an interim hike — workers say it is not enough.
This is not just a Noida story. From Sri Lanka to Kenya to the United Kingdom, the cost-of-living crisis has driven workers and citizens onto the streets. Down To Earth reports on what is happening in Noida and why it matters globally.