Noida workers’ protest: The global cost of living crisis comes home

Tens of thousands of workers took to the streets in Noida demanding a minimum wage of at least Rs 20,000 a month. In real terms, wages in the region have fallen over the past decade as inflation outpaced every pay revision. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an interim hike — workers say it is not enough.

This is not just a Noida story. From Sri Lanka to Kenya to the United Kingdom, the cost-of-living crisis has driven workers and citizens onto the streets. Down To Earth reports on what is happening in Noida and why it matters globally.