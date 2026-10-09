Official development assistance to fall for third year in 2026, hitting $152 billion: UNCTAD

Official development assistance (ODA) from major donor countries is projected to decline by 6.9 per cent in 2026, taking total aid to $152 billion, its lowest level since 2014, as developing economies face mounting pressure from slowing global growth, volatile capital flows and higher energy costs, according to a United Nations report.

The projected decline follows an 8.5 per cent fall in 2024 and a sharper 23.3 per cent contraction in 2025. ODA is expected to amount to just 0.23 per cent of donor countries’ combined gross national income (GNI), less than a third of the internationally agreed target of 0.7 per cent.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in its Trade and Development Report 2026: The Geoeconomics of Development, warned that shrinking development assistance is compounding the challenges faced by countries that have limited fiscal space to respond to economic shocks and invest in infrastructure and industrial development. The report said 16 of the 33 members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC), including the five largest donors, have announced aid reductions for 2026.

Aid increasingly diverted away from developing regions

The report highlighted a shift in the geographical distribution of assistance. Between 2020 and 2024, ODA to developing regions across Africa, the Americas, Asia and Oceania declined by $0.8 billion, while assistance to Europe and unspecified recipients increased by more than $24 billion each.

The decline in aid comes as many developing economies face rising debt-servicing costs and higher external financing expenses. Countries dependent on imported fuel and food are particularly vulnerable to price shocks, while high global interest rates and a periodically strengthening dollar have increased pressure on their balance of payments.

UNCTAD also reported that volatility in portfolio flows to emerging markets has doubled, adding to uncertainty for economies reliant on external finance. Such volatility can amplify market swings and complicate efforts to sustain long-term investment.

Global growth slows as energy shock pushes up costs

The report projected global economic growth to slow to 2.6 per cent in 2026, down from 2.9 per cent in 2025. It said the conflict in the Middle East had disrupted transit through the Strait of Hormuz, pushing oil prices to around $100 a barrel and reigniting inflationary pressures.