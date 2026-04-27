Return of the industrial strike

The second issue is poor working conditions. There is heavy reliance on contract labour, which offers few protections. The share of contract workers in organised industries has grown sharply. Such workers are hired quite literally through contractors of labour, who take a fee from the principal employer. The result is that whatever wages are agreed on is often eroded. Working hours are long—often 10 to 13 hours a day—with little or no overtime pay. In addition, there is a lack of basic benefits such as Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), Provident Fund (PF) contributions, job security and safety measures. There are also reports of harassment, unsafe facilities, and gender pay gaps. And, of course, wages have not been revised for years in some areas.