Services emerge as the hidden engine of global trade, accounting for 71% of intermediate inputs

LDCs falling behind

The gap is particularly visible in export performance.

Global services exports grew by about 6.7 per cent annually over the past decade and by 8.3 per cent in 2025. Services exports from LDCs grew by only 3 per cent a year over the same period.

Their share of global services exports, already below 1 per cent in 2010, declined to 0.6 per cent in 2025.

UNCTAD attributed this weaker performance to limited digital infrastructure, inadequate connectivity, weak regulatory frameworks and insufficient skills.

The composition of services exports also differs sharply. Developed economies, and a growing number of developing economies, have moved towards higher-value, knowledge-intensive and digitally deliverable services. LDCs remain more dependent on traditional services such as transport and travel.

Services are also poorly measured in many developing economies, especially when embedded in goods exports. UNCTAD said many countries lack bilateral data, mode-of-supply breakdowns and sector-level information, leaving a large part of services trade invisible in official statistics.

Connectivity and payment gaps

Participation in digital trade requires reliable and affordable connectivity, digital skills, smooth data and payment flows, and predictable regulation. Many developing countries, particularly LDCs, still face major infrastructure and affordability gaps.

Cross-border payments are another constraint. High transaction costs, limited interoperability and fragmented payment systems can prevent micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and freelancers from serving foreign customers. Half of the countries with the highest remittance costs are LDCs, the report said.

There have been improvements in parts of Africa. Mobile money use among adults in sub-Saharan Africa rose from about 27 per cent in 2021 to about 40 per cent in 2024. The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System is also helping reduce cross-border transaction costs and dependence on offshore clearing.

Intellectual property protection can create another barrier. UNCTAD cited its work with Caribbean Community countries, where creative services exporters face exclusion from major digital payment platforms and weak intellectual property enforcement, limiting their ability to monetise digital exports.

AI could widen divide

The report also warned that artificial intelligence could become another source of divergence.

AI deployment depends on advanced digital infrastructure, computing capacity, data, investment capital and skilled workers — resources concentrated in relatively few economies and firms.

UNCTAD said AI could raise productivity, support innovation and reduce the cost of producing and delivering digital services. But automation of routine and lower-skilled tasks could affect activities that have traditionally provided entry points for developing countries into global services markets.

The gap is reflected in the AI Preparedness Index, which covers 174 countries. In 2023, the average score was 0.65 for developed economies, 0.43 for small island developing states, 0.41 for developing economies and 0.31 for LDCs.

The index measures digital infrastructure, human capital and labour market policies, innovation and economic integration, and regulation and ethics.

Less than one-third of developing countries have adopted national AI strategies, according to UNCTAD, while gaps remain in digital infrastructure, skills, research capacity and access to computing resources.