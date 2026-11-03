South Asia’s vanishing demographic dividend: Working-age population share to peak within a decade as the region ages rapidly

The shrinking working-age population will significantly reduce the contribution of demographic factors to economic growth. “The contribution of demographics to GDP growth is expected to shrink by three-quarters, to about 0.1 percentage point a year over the same period. By 2034, the working-age share of the population will peak in the region; by 2049, the region will cross into aged status,” the World Bank estimates.

India’s working-age population will peak in less than a decade.

South Asia’s transition from an ageing to an aged population is happening faster than in many other regions. Worryingly, this transition is unfolding when the region’s average per capita income remains among the lowest in the world.

“The average developing economy has taken 32 years to transition from aging to aged. South Asia will do so in 25 years, and have less time to create jobs and build systems to manage this transition,” says the World Bank.