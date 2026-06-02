Women-led Self Help Groups are fuelling livelihood growth in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi

K P Rajendran, CEO, Society for Action in community Health (SACH) says that in Ri-Bhoi district, which is predominantly inhabited by the Khasi community, traditions of collective work, village cooperation, mutual support, and clan-based solidarity remain deeply rooted. Women actively contribute to the local economy, while strong community trust and familiarity with collective action create a favourable environment for SHGs to thrive.

SACH has collaborated with HDFC bank under its CSR initiative ‘Parivartan’ since 2015 and supported hundreds of women SHGs which are gradually becoming the mainstay of livelihoods. “These groups not only improve access to finance but also help transform traditional skills into viable income-generating enterprises. Furthermore, women’s participation in economic activities outside the home is socially accepted and encouraged, enabling SHGs to play a significant role in strengthening livelihoods and promoting inclusive rural development”, he said.

Most of these initiatives began as small savings collectives and evolved into a strong grassroots movement empowering women economically and socially. Through training, access to credit, market linkages, and skill development, SHGs are helping rural women become entrepreneurs, producers, and community leaders.

The expansion of SHGs in Meghalaya has been significantly supported under the NRLM, which has enabled women to access revolving funds, enterprise support, and financial inclusion programs. Ri-Bhoi has emerged as one of the districts where SHGs are increasingly contributing to livelihood diversification and rural enterprise development.

MOSONiE Socio-economic Foundadtion, a women-led organisation based in Pillangkata, Ri-Bhoi, has been actively working to strengthen rural livelihoods through initiatives in Eri silk training, agriculture, animal husbandry, and women’s entrepreneurship. Through its efforts, the organisation has established training centres and created improved livelihood opportunities for women in rural communities.

Likewise, Diya Foundation has been instrumental in supporting women’s SHGs and women-led Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in Ri-Bhoi and neighbouring areas. Its programmes focusing on horticulture, turmeric and ginger cultivation, as well as sericulture, have enhanced women’s involvement in rural enterprise and livelihood generation.

In addition, CSR-supported livelihood initiatives are opening up new avenues in beekeeping, piggery, and agro-based enterprises. These projects seek to equip women and farmers in Ri-Bhoi and East Khasi Hills with skills in beekeeping, piggery, nursery development, and sustainable market linkages.

Reviving weaving and Eri silk traditions

Weaving continues to be one of the most culturally important livelihood activities for women in Ri-Bhoi. For generations, Khasi women have practiced traditional weaving, and today SHGs are playing a major role in preserving and modernising this heritage craft.