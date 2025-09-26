Don’t push limits

A plan is also needed for managing the seasonal tourism boom, when populations spike as people rush to the cooler climes of the mountains. It is important that this tourist economy does not destroy the hill towns by turning them into overcrowded, dirty and polluted places that we run away from. Most importantly, this master plan must be put in the public domain and strictly implemented. Local people understand the risks better than anyone else. So, they must be made partners in this development.

Third, because there are limits to development in this region, economic growth here must be pursued differently. The Himalayas cannot replicate the economic models of the plains. They need a development strategy that can optimise and add value to their enormously rich ecology. In other words, it needs investment in economic activities that will do more with less, such as value-added horticulture, growing medicinal and other high-value plants and supporting local manufacturing so that there is employment and well-being. It is not as if governments have not thought of this—Sikkim’s orchid project, Uttarakhand’s medicinal plant project and Himachal Pradesh’s apple cultivation project, are all examples. But this economic plan with a difference is getting lost in the rush of development at any cost and fast.