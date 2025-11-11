End the annual charades

It’s that time of the year again. Hordes of government diplomats, civil society and academics have headed to discuss climate change. This time, the UN Conference of the Parties (COP30) is in Belém, a Brazilian city on the edge of the Amazonian rainforest. Then in Delhi and its surrounding areas, the air has turned foul, and citizens are struggling to breathe.

This year, as always, the news on climate change is grim. The UN report says global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise inexorably; the world is on course to breach the guardrail of 1.5°C temperature rise by the early 2030s. This is devastatingly bad news as even with a 1.2°C temperature rise, catastrophic extreme events are hitting just about every part of the world. But this news is now so predictable that we barely hear it. This is when we can literally see the climate impacts in our daily lives. The UN meeting has gradually turned into nothing more than an “event”—a place to network, espouse, and hold forth; it is no longer about holding governments to account.

Then as winter approaches north India, the winds die down; cold air settles close to the ground. Pollution stings our eyes and makes them burn; our lungs protest. For a few months, like clockwork, the media makes pollution top news; politicians trade blame; and people watch the drama with disgust. With little action the rest of the year, pollutant levels rise, year after year. This year, the Delhi government decided to play God, sending planes into the skies to seed clouds and make it rain. This scientific feat had the media mesmerised. The experiment failed spectacularly, but the government had shown it “cared”. This, even though it is known that moisture in the air only traps pollutants and makes the problem worse. What clears the air is heavy rain and strong wind. We should ask the learned scientists—from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur—why they recommended this costly farce.