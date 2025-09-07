Gobar Times: Spirit of the home

They stepped out onto the terrace. Kavya gasped. A lush, green garden stretched before her, full of herbs and plants she didn’t even know were there.



“This… this isn’t our terrace!” she said in surprise. “Not yet,” said the Spirit. “But it can be. The house needs to be protected from the unforgiving summer sun. A rooftop garden does exactly that and cools your home while providing you with fresh produce too. It is another way by which you can help the Earth, starting from home. If a terrace garden is too much, we can simply paint the roof in a white shiny paint or floor it with white tiles. This will help in reflecting the harsh sun and keeping the house from heating up.”

