1TW by 2035: CEA submits decade-long power sector blueprint, rolling demand projections

India is gearing up to cross 1 terawatt (1,000 gigawatt) of installed power capacity within a decade, according to fresh internal projections from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

CEA has submitted the National Electricity Plan (NEP) 2034-35 and year-wise electricity demand estimates up to 2070 to NITI Aayog. The authority is also in the process of finalising the plan for 2035-36.

Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad, speaking at an industry conference on transformers on December 4, said the 2034-35 plan is “almost ready” and will be released shortly by the Union Power Minister — signalling a shift to a rolling, annually updated system of power planning instead of static five-year cycles.

India’s current installed capacity stands at around 505 GW. To meet rising demand and Net Zero commitments, CEA expects the capacity to more than double by 2034-35, crossing the 1-terawatt threshold for the first time.

“The country's electricity demand is growing at 7-8 per cent annually. We cannot let industry guess the next five years,” Prasad said.

CEA outlined the indicative 2047 power mix, which includes:

100 GW nuclear

97–100 GW coal already in pipeline

116 GW pumped hydro storage

1,200 GW solar

400–450 GW wind

Total 2,100 GW of renewable energy (with other sources)

Sending a strong signal to manufacturers, Prasad urged the industry to standardise and pre-produce transformers, reactors and related components, allowing utilities to purchase them “off the shelf” rather than waiting 12–14 months. This, he said, is essential as solar, wind and storage projects seek faster grid connectivity.

Plan for upskilling & ‘Power University’

India is facing acute skilled human resource shortages as trained technicians migrate to the telecom sector. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, a central public sector undertaking, has established five training institutes and three more are being set up.

Officials are also examining a proposal for a ‘Power University’, modelled on Singapore’s NTU, to connect academia and industry and accelerate innovation from “concept to commissioning”, according to Prasad.

He acknowledged persistent quality gaps in Indian electrical equipment and ruled out diluting testing norms. “Indian products must become globally trusted — no questions asked,” he said.

The government, he added, has also launched a national portal to log all fatal and non-fatal power sector accidents, with a push towards zero-accident operations.