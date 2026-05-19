About $1.2 trillion coal import risk puts India at steel crossroads: IECC report

India’s planned expansion of steelmaking capacity could lock the country into nearly $1.2 trillion in coking coal imports and 19.5 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over the next 40 years, even as green steel production becomes cost competitive by 2030, according to a new report.

India, the world’s second largest crude steel producer with 149 million tonnes of output in 2024, plans to expand installed steelmaking capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030-31 from around 200 million tonnes in 2025. according to the report Economic Case for Green Steel Production in India.

Around 60-65 per cent of the proposed capacity is expected to use the conventional blast furnace basic oxygen furnace route dependent on imported coking coal, showed the analysis by the India Energy and Climate Center (IECC) at the University of California, Berkeley.

The researchers found that over 90 per cent of India’s coking coal demand is currently met through imports and projected demand could reach 161 million tonnes annually by 2030-31.

“India is at a strategic decision point in steel,” said Neelima Jain, director for Industrial and Trade Policy at IECC. “If future capacity is built around imported coking coal, the country would hardwire currency and price volatility risks into one of its most important industrial sectors. Green steel offers an alternative path.”

2030 base-case cost comparison