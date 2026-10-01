About 20 per cent CBG blending could make CNG carbon neutral on life-cycle basis: Study

The study estimates India’s total prognosticated CBG potential at about 70 million tonnes, compared with natural gas consumption of around 53 million tonnes. It says CBG could therefore become an increasingly important component of the natural gas consumed in India and help reduce the carbon intensity of the gas ecosystem.

Gaurav Kedia, Chairman, Indian Biogas Association, said the potential of CBG had been highlighted by both TERI and NITI Aayog. “Both TERI and NITI Aayog have highlighted the enormous potential of CBG. The fact that just 20 per cent CBG blending with CNG can make the entire CNG vehicle stock carbon-neutral on a life-cycle basis shows what this pathway can achieve. CBG addresses several priorities together: it is carbon negative, offers greater energy security and a stronger rural economy. That makes it a truly Atmanirbhar fuel for India.”

According to Subhash Kumar, Director General, Association of CGD Entities, and former Chairman and Managing Director and Director Finance, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), increasing CBG blending would progressively improve the environmental credentials of natural gas-based mobility.

“CNG has cleaner credentials and with increasing blending of CBG, the natural gas pathway will become progressively cleaner,” he said. “In today’s world witnessing global turbulence, integration of CBG in the national fuel system will not only result in an ever-cleaner NG/CBG based mobility ecosystem but it will also strengthen the national economy and will add people to the income of rural areas,” Kumar said.

CNG faces a price challenge as imported gas becomes more important

The environmental case for CNG, however, comes against a more complicated price and supply backdrop.

The availability of natural gas was currently receiving greater attention than pricing amid global supply disruptions, A K Tiwari, member of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), told Down To Earth on the sidelines of the report launch, “because there is less domestic gas, we have to take gas from outside and mix it with LNG. That is the area where the cost varies. So, there can’t be a uniform price.”

The government was working on taxation and other related issues affecting CNG, he said, adding that in the current crisis, ensuring availability was being prioritised over pricing.

“We are paying more attention to availability in place of pricing,” Tiwari said, adding that once external supply conditions stabilise, costs could come down and the benefit could eventually be passed on to consumers.

Tiwari linked the longer-term affordability of CNG to greater domestic production of CBG. “That’s why we are targeting domestic CBG blending, maximum CBG production, maximum CBG incentivisation, so that ultimately the price is controlled,” he said.

The comments come as the TERI study itself argues for reducing exposure to global energy supply chains by expanding domestically produced fuels such as CBG while strengthening the agrarian and rural economy.

CBG infrastructure and feedstock remain critical

Scaling up CBG, however, will depend not only on production but also on collecting feedstock and connecting plants to the gas distribution network.

Tiwari said feedstock collection and incentives for those involved in collection were among the areas that needed attention. If 5,000 CBG plants operate at about 50 per cent capacity, they could collectively produce around 30 to 40 million cubic metres of gas, although he described this as a rough estimate that could vary depending on yield.

On distribution, he said CGD companies had a mandate to connect CBG plants in their geographical areas to the nearest point in the network. Models for incentivising pipeline construction were being discussed. Where CBG could not be consumed by the nearest CNG station, the gas could potentially be fed back into the main pipeline network.

EV transition remains stronger in smaller vehicles

The TERI study does not position CNG as a universal alternative to electrification. It finds that EVs have the lowest ownership costs among two-wheelers and three-wheelers under current market conditions, largely because of lower operating costs and high utilisation. But it also identifies inadequate charging infrastructure, payload limitations, technology maturity, battery related environmental impacts and dependence on imported components and critical minerals as constraints in some segments.

Its economic assessment shows that the advantage of EVs becomes less pronounced as vehicle size increases. For heavy-duty vehicles, high capital and financing requirements remain a constraint despite lower operating costs.