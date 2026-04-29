Adani Green targets 15 GWh annual storage, Rs 25,000 crore investment as India eyes 411 GWh by 2030

Adani Green Energy, one of the country’s largest renewable power producers, has outlined an aggressive battery storage expansion strategy, signalling how India’s largest renewable developers are moving beyond solar and wind generation into storage and grid solutions as the country ramps up clean energy capacity.

The company’s expansion comes as India sharpens its national storage and transmission plans to support rising renewable penetration.

On the sidelines of the Economist’s Resilient Futures Summit, a top executive of the company said that Adani Green is planning to deploy more than 10 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery energy storage this year and around 15 GWh or more annually from next year onward.

“This year onwards, we will be doing 10 plus, and next year onwards, we will be touching up to 15 or higher,” the executive told reporters, adding that the pace could continue for at least five years and potentially for a decade.

The company also plans to invest around Rs 25,000 crore annually from next year onward, with the investment trajectory expected to continue for at least 10 years, the executive said.

Gautam Adani has committed $100 billion towards India’s energy transition, positioning it among the largest global private-sector investments in clean energy. A key project includes the 30 GW renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat, expected to be the world’s largest single-location facility.