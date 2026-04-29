Adani Green targets 15 GWh annual storage, Rs 25,000 crore investment as India eyes 411 GWh by 2030

Adani Green Energy, one of the country’s largest renewable power producers, has outlined an aggressive battery storage expansion strategy, signalling how India’s largest renewable developers are moving beyond solar and wind generation into storage and grid solutions as the country ramps up clean energy capacity.
The company’s expansion comes as India sharpens its national storage and transmission plans to support rising renewable penetration.
On the sidelines of the Economist’s Resilient Futures Summit, a top executive of the company said that Adani Green is planning to deploy more than 10 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery energy storage this year and around 15 GWh or more annually from next year onward.
“This year onwards, we will be doing 10 plus, and next year onwards, we will be touching up to 15 or higher,” the executive told reporters, adding that the pace could continue for at least five years and potentially for a decade.
The company also plans to invest around Rs 25,000 crore annually from next year onward, with the investment trajectory expected to continue for at least 10 years, the executive said.
Gautam Adani has committed $100 billion towards India’s energy transition, positioning it among the largest global private-sector investments in clean energy. A key project includes the 30 GW renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat, expected to be the world’s largest single-location facility.
Battery systems are central to solving one of the biggest challenges facing renewable energy growth: transmission congestion. “The solution to all of those transmission bottlenecks is energy storage,” the executive said. Batteries can store daytime solar power and release it in the evening when transmission lines are underutilised, allowing the same evacuation infrastructure to carry more electricity over a full day.
The executive added that unlike transmission lines, which can take three to four years to build, battery systems can be installed quickly because of their modular design.
Most of Adani Green’s new renewable and storage capacity additions are being concentrated in Gujarat and Rajasthan, where land availability and grid access are favourable. The company is colocating batteries with solar and wind assets, including at Khavda and multiple sites in Rajasthan. The RE developer has also declared 15,000 MWh of pumped storage in its development pipeline.
As of January 31, 2026, India had 13,120 MW / 78,720 MWh of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) under construction, with another 9,580 MW / 57,480 MWh approved and awaiting. construction.
At present, India has less than 1 GWh of commissioned battery storage, and As India will require around 411 GWh of storage capacity by 2031-32 (according to Central Electricity Authority estimates), Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Pralhad Joshi at the same summit said India said that the government has introduced production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes to support domestic manufacturing of advanced battery cells and storage systems, with at least 44 GW of battery storage expected through these initiatives.
As of January 31, 2026, India’s Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) under construction totaled 10,658.94 MW / 28,739.32 MWh, while 22,347.15 MW / 69,836.70 MWh were at the tendering stage, according to an MNRE official statement.
As of March 31, 2026, India had installed 283.46 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity, comprising 274.68 GW from renewable energy sources and 8.78 GW from nuclear power. Renewable capacity included 150.26 GW solar, 56.09 GW wind, 11.75 GW bioenergy, 5.17 GW small hydro and 51.41 GW large hydro.
Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are large-scale battery installations that store electricity when supply is abundant, such as during peak solar or wind generation hours, and discharge it later when demand rises, helping stabilize grids, reduce renewable energy curtailment and defer costly transmission upgrades. They are increasingly seen as critical for India’s clean energy transition as solar and wind capacity expand rapidly.
However, BESS deployment faces major hurdles such as high upfront capital costs and expensive financing that have kept tariffs elevated, making projects less attractive for financially stressed power distribution companies. India also remains heavily import-dependent, relying on overseas supplies for more than 90 per cent of key materials such as lithium and cobalt, while imported lithium-ion cells, largely from China, account for about 55 per cent of system costs.
Transmission and grid interconnection constraints are another key barrier, as renewable capacity growth is outpacing evacuation infrastructure, causing delays and curtailment in several states. Despite strong tender activity, project execution remains slow: of around 83 GWh tendered, only about 500 MWh was operational by late 2025, according to the Observer Research Foundation.
Chandrakant S, a Pune-based solar & BESS strategy consultant, in a LinkedIn post, cited slow domestic manufacturing scale-up despite government PLI schemes, supply chain volatility, technology transition risks, and the absence of dedicated financing products or long-term regulatory certainty as additional obstacles to rapid BESS growth.
The MNRE minister said India is investing heavily in Green Energy Corridor transmission systems, grid modernisation, digitalisation and artificial intelligence tools to improve efficiency and manage rising renewable generation.
Joshi added that new tenders are increasingly focused on firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE), combining solar and wind with storage so electricity can be supplied on demand rather than only when weather conditions permit.