Africa’s energy transition gathers pace but remains uneven, with renewables leading fragile gains toward universal access

Africa’s transition toward sustainable energy is advancing, led by gradual expansion in renewable energy, but the shift remains structurally weak and uneven, according to the Africa Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) Report 2025 prepared by the African Energy Commission (AFREC).

Renewable energy accounts for about 69 per cent of total final energy consumption across the continent, a figure that appears strong but is largely driven by traditional biomass such as wood and charcoal rather than modern clean energy systems. Modern renewables, including solar, wind, hydropower and geothermal, contribute only 2-3 per cent of total consumption, highlighting a major structural gap in Africa’s energy transition.

The report identifies countries such as Namibia, Morocco and Angola as leaders in scaling modern renewable capacity, supported by policy frameworks and targeted investments. However, weak investment flows, underdeveloped infrastructure and regulatory barriers continue to constrain large-scale deployment across most regions.

According to Rashid Ali Abdallah, executive director of AFREC, the continent possesses “abundant energy resources” and the capacity to leapfrog legacy energy systems, but over 500 million people still lack access to electricity, and nearly 900 million rely on polluting traditional biomass for cooking. Hence, it requires stronger partnerships, financing alignment and policy coherence to unlock this potential.

Parallel data from AFREC’s Key Africa Energy Statistics 2025 show that while solar and wind are emerging, Africa’s overall energy supply remains dominated by biofuels and fossil fuels, with biomass alone accounting for about 40 per cent of total primary energy supply in 2023.

Electricity access improves but 563 million remain without power

Electricity access across Africa has improved significantly, rising to 61 per cent in 2023 from 51 per cent in 2017, reflecting steady expansion in grid and off-grid solutions.

Despite this progress, around 563 million people, primarily in rural and peri-urban areas, still lack access to electricity, underscoring the scale of the challenge.

Regional disparities remain stark. Northern Africa has achieved near-universal access at 98 per cent, while Central Africa lags far behind at just 28 per cent. Eastern and Western Africa have shown moderate progress, driven partly by decentralised renewable energy systems and innovative financing models.