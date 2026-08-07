AI adoption in India’s power generation sector to rise 65 per cent by 2030: ENCIS survey

Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to become a core operating capability in India’s power generation sector, with adoption in power plants and generation assets projected to rise 65 per cent by 2030, according to a new survey.

Around 35 per cent of Indian power generation firms have already adopted AI in their core operations, the survey by think tank Energy & Climate Initiatives Society (ENCIS) found. The findings come as India’s electricity system expands to meet rising power demand while adding large amounts of renewable energy and digital infrastructure, increasing the need for greater efficiency, flexibility and reliability from generation assets.

The survey covered 250 professionals from utilities and technology companies across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Nearly seven in 10 respondents said power generation offers the best opportunity for efficiency gains from AI over the next five years.

The survey also comes against the backdrop of rapid growth in India’s data centre infrastructure. Data centre capacity is projected to increase from 1.5 gigawatts (GW) in 2025 to 7 GW by 2030, while electricity demand from data centres alone is forecast to reach 13.56 GW by financial year 2031 to 2032.

Energy companies are also increasing their investments in AI- and renewable-energy-related infrastructure. Adani and Reliance have committed more than $210 billion to AI-driven infrastructure and renewable energy through 2035, according to ENCIS.

Predictive maintenance seen as key AI application

Predictive asset management and proactive maintenance emerged as the most promising applications of AI in power generation. About 54 per cent of respondents said these technologies could help power producers identify faults earlier, reduce outages and extend the operating life of expensive equipment.

Grid management and renewable energy integration were also identified as potential applications, but respondents saw the fastest and most significant benefits coming from the digitalisation of core plant operations.