Around 11 states could cut fiscal deficit to 3% through DISCOM privatisation: SBICAPS

A new report by SBICAPS has argued that privatisation of electricity distribution companies, or DISCOMs, could help 11 Indian states reduce their fiscal deficits and improve the operational health of the power sector, even as it warned that many public utilities remain financially fragile despite recent gains.

The report, DISCOM Privatisation: A Path to Achieve State Fiscal Targets, showed aggregate technical and commercial, or AT&C, losses declined to 15 per cent in FY25 from more than 25 per cent in FY15. Meanwhile, the average cost of supply-average revenue realised (ACS-ARR) gap narrowed sharply to just 6 paise per unit in FY25 from 89 paise per unit in FY21. Public and private DISCOMs together posted a profit of Rs 27 billion in FY25 after years of losses.

The report said India’s distribution sector has moved beyond the phase of universal electrification achieved by March 2019 and must now focus on improving network quality, reducing losses and strengthening finances.

However, SBICAPS cautioned that the improvement remains uneven across states and is driven partly by subsidy clearances and financial support schemes rather than structural reforms in public DISCOMs. Eastern states continue to lag on operational parameters, while smart meter deployment remains “slow and patchy”.