Around 47% globally find EVs appealing; India among strongest supporters of public transport and clean mobility: Ipsos survey

About 47 per cent of people across 31 countries say driving an electric vehicle (EV) is appealing, but enthusiasm remains sharply divided between regions, with stronger support in Asia and Latin America and weaker sentiment in several advanced economies, according to a new global mobility survey.
The Ipsos Mobility Report 2026, which surveyed 23,722 adults, found India among the countries showing stronger support for clean mobility measures, with 62 per cent of respondents saying they would choose public transport over personal vehicles for environmental reasons and 63 per cent backing dedicated cycling lanes.
The survey also found that 53 per cent globally expect EVs to become common by 2030, while only 36 per cent said they would feel safe riding in a self-driving car. Despite the push toward cleaner transport, 43 per cent of respondents said living without a car would still be impossible.
Released in March 2026, the Ipsos Mobility Report examines attitudes toward mobility, road safety, public transport, electric vehicles and emerging automotive technologies across 31 countries. Ipsos said mobility choices shape “access and inclusion to safety, liveability, and climate impact,” while also influencing access to employment, education and healthcare.
Ipsos found that acceptance of EV varies sharply across regions. Indonesia recorded the strongest positive sentiment toward EVs, followed by Mexico, Chile, China and Thailand. By contrast, Japan, Belgium, France, Germany, Canada and the United States (US) showed net negative attitudes toward EVs. The report said support for EVs was lower in North America at 35 per cent and Europe at 38 per cent.
China emerged as the most optimistic major market for EV adoption. Sixty-seven per cent of Chinese respondents said driving an EV appealed to them, while 73 per cent expected EVs to become widely adopted by 2030. Ipsos described China as the “flagship market for EV innovation and volume.”
Globally, 53 per cent believed many consumers would adopt EVs within the next five years, while only 19 per cent disagreed.
The survey also highlighted urban-rural divides in EV acceptance. Around 40 per cent of rural respondents said EVs appealed to them compared to 52 per cent of urban residents. Rural residents were also less likely to believe EVs positively impact the environment, with support at 45 per cent compared to 59 per cent among urban respondents.
Older respondents, particularly women, showed lower enthusiasm. Only 31 per cent of Baby Boomer women said EVs appealed to them, compared to 39 per cent of Baby Boomer men.
Ipsos also found broad support for government incentives to accelerate EV adoption. Across all surveyed countries, respondents were more likely to support reducing road user charges to encourage EV purchases than oppose such measures.
Despite rising support for sustainable mobility, private vehicles continue to dominate transport preferences globally.
About 43 per cent of drivers across 31 countries said living without a car would be impossible, while another 43 per cent said they could live without a vehicle but preferred not to. The US recorded the highest dependence at 65 per cent, followed by France at 64 per cent.
Cars emerged as the favourite mode of transport in 22 out of 31 surveyed countries. Public transport was preferred in Colombia, Peru, India, Singapore and South Korea, while Indonesians preferred motorbikes. People in Great Britain, Ireland and Argentina selected walking as their preferred way to travel.
According to the report, 60 per cent of rural respondents said life without a car was impossible, compared to 46 per cent in suburban areas and 37 per cent in urban areas. However, even among urban residents, 48 per cent said they could give up their vehicle but preferred not to.
The report noted that countries with higher car dependency often reported lower accessibility to public transport systems.
Across the 31 countries surveyed, 62 per cent said public transport was accessible and an equal share considered it safe. However, only 52 per cent believed public transport was affordable.
Accessibility varied significantly by settlement type. Sixty eight per cent of urban residents described public transport as accessible compared to 60 per cent in suburban areas and 44 per cent in rural areas.
Forty six per cent globally said they would choose public transport over personal vehicles for environmental reasons, while 25 per cent disagreed. Thailand recorded the highest support at 64 per cent, followed by India at 62 per cent.
In contrast, respondents in Australia, New Zealand, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada and the US were more likely to oppose using public transport for environmental reasons than support it.
The report also found rising support for policies aimed at reducing congestion and encouraging active mobility.
Globally, 46 per cent supported congestion pricing to promote sustainable transportation habits. Support was highest in Mexico at 69 per cent, Peru at 68 per cent and Thailand at 65 per cent. India recorded 62 per cent support.
Dedicated cycling lanes received support from 67 per cent globally. Indonesia, China and South Africa recorded support above 80 per cent, while India registered 63 per cent support.
About 61 per cent globally also said they preferred walking and cycling to stay active. South Africa, Mexico and Peru recorded support above 70 per cent, while India stood at 65 per cent.
The survey found that 55 per cent globally were concerned about road safety in their local area. Concern was highest in Chile and Colombia at 74 per cent each.
Two thirds of respondents globally supported stricter traffic laws to improve road safety. Ipsos found 71 per cent supported enhanced driver education programmes, Seventy per cent backed lower speed limits in residential areas, 62 per cent supported reduced speed limits on main roads and 56 per cent favoured lower speed limits on freeways or motorways.
India recorded 64 per cent support for stricter traffic laws and 63 per cent support for prioritising pedestrians over cars in local shopping districts.
The report also highlighted gender differences in attitudes toward road safety measures. Women across all generations were more likely than men to support lower speed limits on freeways. Among Baby Boomers, 61 per cent of women supported lower freeway speed limits compared to 47 per cent of men.
Public opinion toward autonomous vehicles remained sharply divided globally. Thirty six per cent said they would feel safe riding in a self-driving car, while an equal share said they would not.
Thailand, Malaysia, India and Türkiye recorded the strongest positive perceptions toward self-driving technology. European and North American countries, including France, Belgium, Canada and the Netherlands, showed the highest levels of scepticism.
Ipsos linked these concerns to wider scepticism around artificial intelligence and data privacy. Only 31 per cent in North America and 34 per cent in Europe trusted automakers to protect personal data in connected vehicles, compared to 50 per cent in Asia-Pacific.
The survey also found that 55 per cent globally looked forward to new in-vehicle technologies. China recorded the highest enthusiasm at 78 per cent and was the only country where respondents preferred buying a car from a technology company over a traditional automaker.
The report found geopolitical tensions increasingly shaping automobile purchasing decisions. Around 48 per cent globally said they would avoid purchasing vehicles from certain countries regardless of where the vehicle was manufactured. Japan recorded the highest level at 67 per cent, followed by China at 63 per cent.
Among respondents willing to avoid vehicles based on nationality, 41 per cent said they would avoid Chinese brands, 38 per cent would avoid Indian brands and 24 per cent would avoid American brands.
Ipsos found that regional political tensions strongly influenced these perceptions. Ninety per cent of Japanese respondents willing to avoid certain nationalities said they would avoid Chinese vehicles, while Japanese vehicles were the most avoided in China at 44 per cent.
In Canada, 48 per cent of respondents willing to avoid vehicles based on nationality said they would avoid American vehicles amid worsening perceptions of the United States.