Around 47% globally find EVs appealing; India among strongest supporters of public transport and clean mobility: Ipsos survey

The survey also highlighted urban-rural divides in EV acceptance. Around 40 per cent of rural respondents said EVs appealed to them compared to 52 per cent of urban residents. Rural residents were also less likely to believe EVs positively impact the environment, with support at 45 per cent compared to 59 per cent among urban respondents.

Older respondents, particularly women, showed lower enthusiasm. Only 31 per cent of Baby Boomer women said EVs appealed to them, compared to 39 per cent of Baby Boomer men.

Ipsos also found broad support for government incentives to accelerate EV adoption. Across all surveyed countries, respondents were more likely to support reducing road user charges to encourage EV purchases than oppose such measures.

Cars remain central despite sustainability push

Despite rising support for sustainable mobility, private vehicles continue to dominate transport preferences globally.

About 43 per cent of drivers across 31 countries said living without a car would be impossible, while another 43 per cent said they could live without a vehicle but preferred not to. The US recorded the highest dependence at 65 per cent, followed by France at 64 per cent.

Cars emerged as the favourite mode of transport in 22 out of 31 surveyed countries. Public transport was preferred in Colombia, Peru, India, Singapore and South Korea, while Indonesians preferred motorbikes. People in Great Britain, Ireland and Argentina selected walking as their preferred way to travel.

According to the report, 60 per cent of rural respondents said life without a car was impossible, compared to 46 per cent in suburban areas and 37 per cent in urban areas. However, even among urban residents, 48 per cent said they could give up their vehicle but preferred not to.

The report noted that countries with higher car dependency often reported lower accessibility to public transport systems.

Public transport gains support, especially in India

Across the 31 countries surveyed, 62 per cent said public transport was accessible and an equal share considered it safe. However, only 52 per cent believed public transport was affordable.

Accessibility varied significantly by settlement type. Sixty eight per cent of urban residents described public transport as accessible compared to 60 per cent in suburban areas and 44 per cent in rural areas.

Forty six per cent globally said they would choose public transport over personal vehicles for environmental reasons, while 25 per cent disagreed. Thailand recorded the highest support at 64 per cent, followed by India at 62 per cent.

In contrast, respondents in Australia, New Zealand, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada and the US were more likely to oppose using public transport for environmental reasons than support it.

The report also found rising support for policies aimed at reducing congestion and encouraging active mobility.

Globally, 46 per cent supported congestion pricing to promote sustainable transportation habits. Support was highest in Mexico at 69 per cent, Peru at 68 per cent and Thailand at 65 per cent. India recorded 62 per cent support.

Dedicated cycling lanes received support from 67 per cent globally. Indonesia, China and South Africa recorded support above 80 per cent, while India registered 63 per cent support.

About 61 per cent globally also said they preferred walking and cycling to stay active. South Africa, Mexico and Peru recorded support above 70 per cent, while India stood at 65 per cent.

Road safety concerns remain widespread

The survey found that 55 per cent globally were concerned about road safety in their local area. Concern was highest in Chile and Colombia at 74 per cent each.