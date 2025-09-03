Asia-Pacific on track for universal electricity access by 2030, but clean cooking and renewables lag, says UN report

The Asia-Pacific region is on course to achieve universal electricity access by 2030, marking a major milestone for global sustainable development. But progress on other critical energy goals is faltering, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) has warned.

ESCAP’s Regional Trends Report on Energy for Sustainable Development, titled Transforming energy systems for a low carbon future in Asia and the Pacific was released on September 3, 2025. It found that while electrification is nearing completion, renewable energy growth remains too slow, efficiency gains are stalling, and clean cooking continues to be neglected.

Access improving, but quality concerns persist

The region’s electrification rate rose to 98.6 per cent in 2023, leaving around 50 million people still without power. Urban access is almost universal, while rural coverage has reached 97.4 per cent.

However, the report stressed that millions of households face unreliable supply, frequent outages and affordability constraints despite being grid-connected. The UN body cautioned that the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 indicator counts connections but does not measure availability, reliability or cost. These gaps, it said, are vital to ensuring electricity access translates into real socioeconomic benefits.

“Improving the multiple dimensions of energy access must continue to be a priority for national governments, even after universal access through physical electricity connection is achieved,” the report stated.