Atomic juncture

In the first week of January came a slew of media reports stating that the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited, a state-owned company, has inked agreements with foreign firms to explore collaborations for nuclear power projects in India. These include Russia’s Rosatom, France’s Électricité de France SA (EDF) and the US’ Clean Core Thorium Energy. Reports of the deals in such quick succession can be attributed to the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Act, 2025, or SHANTI Act, passed by the Parliament in December.

The legislation repeals the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, ending the state’s monopoly over nuclear power generation and opening the sector to private and foreign participation for uranium mining, reactor construction, operation, equipment manufacturing and other aspects of the nuclear fuel cycle, subject to licensing and regulatory oversight.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh termed the Act as a historic reform that will “unlock nuclear potential for peaceful, clean, and sustainable energy while maintaining uncompromising standards of safety, sovereignty, and public interest.” The Act furthers the Centre’s intent to enhance nuclear power in the energy mix, as a cleaner power source. It is aligned with the Nuclear Energy Mission, announced in the Union budget for 2025-26, which targets 100 gigawatts (GW) of installed nuclear capacity by 2047.

Nuclear power has so far been the preserve of public sector entities like the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL). The Act will allow foreign direct investments up to 49 per cent, with private players able to forge partnerships, joint ventures and play manufacturing roles. NPCIL will retain operational control over sensitive aspects in the fuel cycle.

This legislative shift comes on the back of accelerating nuclear capacity over the past decade.

According to a June 2025 report by the Central Electricity Authority, current installed nuclear capacity in the country is 8.8 GW—around 3 per cent of total installed electricity capacity. This is an increase by about 71 per cent from the 4.78 GW reported in 2014. By early 2025, the country operated 25 reactors across seven sites. Nuclear plants accounted for approximately 57 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2024-25.

Another 10 reactors with a combined capacity of about 8 GW are under construction, while 10 more are in pre-project stages. If completed on schedule, these projects could raise installed capacity to around 22.5 GW by 2031-32. Alongside large reactors, the government is emphasising on indigenous technologies and smaller units, including the 200-MW Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR) under development at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, to reach the 2047 target.

Experts question this push. M V Ramana, professor at the University of British Columbia, Canada, and a nuclear policy researcher, tells Down To Earth (DTE) that similar high targets have been set repeatedly in India and elsewhere, but never been met. Historically, he notes, nuclear power has remained at 2-4 per cent of India’s electricity mix, with little evidence that this trajectory is set to change.

Further, Soumya Dutta, member of the National Alliance of People’s Movements, a coalition of social activist groups, highlights that the Act undermines regulatory control. “Granting operational control of fissile and highly radioactive materials to private entities substantially heightens the risk of accidents with catastrophic consequences,” says Dutta. The Act permits composite licences, enabling a single entity to hold licences across multiple stages of the fuel cycle. “This further concentrates control, increasing systemic risk rather than containing it,” Dutta adds.