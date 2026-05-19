Between coal, chaos and green power

All this brings us back to the question of confidence in energy supply chains. The difference between oil and gas supply chains and those for renewable energy lies not only in geography and geopolitics but also in the fact that oil and gas requires flow to be assured while renewable technology is about purchasing the stock. In other words, once a country secures its solar power infrastructure, it no longer depends for regular supply as in the case of oil or gas.

But this is not so easy. Countries must deepen their ability to manufacture green technologies and secure vital components and build confidence in the new supply chains. For instance, the Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has reportedly objected to the Delhi government proposal to mandate the sale of only electric two-wheelers from April 2028, saying that this would increase dependence on China for battery imports and heavy rare earth magnets. If this argument is accepted, it would derail India’s transition to cleaner vehicles and cleaner air.

The future of energy will be about finding answers to these questions, not about digging for more coal or oil. It is no longer about the reliability of old technologies—the conventional coal- or gas-based power plants or internal combustion engine vehicles—but about finding order in great disorder.