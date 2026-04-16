Caught in the energy gap

In the forested district of Mandla in Madhya Pradesh, Kumar Lal Uladhi pursues a livelihood handed down through generations, emblematic of rural India’s enduring struggle for affordable cooking fuel.

A headloader by trade, Uladhi gathers firewood from forests near his village, Tintni, and walks nearly 10 kilometres to Mandla town to sell it, often barefoot. By avoiding transport, he saves about Rs 40 a day—almost half the daily expenses of his five-member household, he says.

Some days he returns with his bundle unsold; on better ones, he earns Rs 100-150 per bundle. On average, he sells three to four bundles a week, bringing home Rs 400-500. Collecting firewood has long provided both subsistence and free cooking fuel for Uladhi, who has supported his son’s family since the latter’s death three years ago. His widowed daughter-in-law, Ramkali Uladhi, supplements the household income with daily-wage work. Still the family cannot afford liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)—the clean cooking fuel widely used in India. “A private LPG connection is unthinkable for us,” says Uladhi, adding that he applied for one under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) three years ago but has yet to receive it.