Centre to roll out BSVII to tackle air pollution, expand scrappage; eyes seamless EV charging

This comes as air pollution has become one of the country’s gravest public health challenges, with the transport sector alone responsible for about 40 per cent of emissions.

A recent KPMG report highlighted that 81 per cent of goods traffic currently moves on roads, while just 1 per cent goes by rail, driving fuel consumption sharply upwards. Even as India ramps up electric mobility and biofuels, demand growth means fossil fuel use will continue rising, aggravating emissions.

“We will maintain global alignment for adoption of BS VII laws and will not go beyond the European standards,” the minister said, while urging automakers to invest in clean technologies and alternative fuels, given their economic and environmental benefits.

India imports fossil fuels worth Rs 22 trillion annually and diverting this spending into the domestic economy could significantly boost growth, he said.

Ethanol production from maize has already tripled farmer incomes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, he said, arguing that ethanol blending is cutting imports, generating rural employment and reducing pollution.

Amid social media controversies about efficiency, he defended the government’s E20 programme, saying testing agencies and the Supreme Court have confirmed its technical viability, and described opposition to it as politically motivated. The logical next step, he said, would be to introduce flex-fuel engines capable of running on multiple fuel blends.