CERC’s new framework brings energy storage into the heart of India’s power system

In a decisive regulatory shift, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) on December 1, 2025 issued a new draft, containing a detailed framework for Integrated Energy Storage Systems (IESS), giving India’s energy storage sector the clarity it has lacked for nearly a decade.

The draft notification amending the CERC Tariff Regulations, 2024 formally recognises storage as a regulated asset within both generating stations and the inter-state transmission system, signalling that energy storage is no longer an experimental add-on for renewable balancing but a core component of India’s future grid architecture.

A gap finally filled

Until now, energy storage had no dedicated treatment in India’s central tariff regulations. Developers faced uncertainty on how storage attached to thermal plants or transmission assets would be priced, depreciated, operated or compensated. Banks hesitated, utilities stayed cautious, and pilot projects proliferated without a clear path to scale. This lack of regulatory structure increasingly conflicted with India’s rapidly rising renewable share and the grid’s growing need for flexibility, ramping support, peak-shaving capacity and congestion mitigation.

CERC’s new framework, which is open for comments until the end of this month, resolves that vacuum with precision. It defines an integrated storage system, lays out its technical parameters, and embeds storage across the tariff-determination process. By doing so, it places storage on the same regulatory footing as generation and transmission assets — a long-pending demand of utilities, developers and system operators.

What the notification changes

At its core, the framework, which is titled as the ‘Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Terms and Conditions of Tariff) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2025’, introduces supplementary tariff mechanisms specifically for IESS, allowing cost recovery through supplementary fixed storage charges and energy charges. These must be filed within 30 days of commercial operation, ensuring rapid regulatory visibility for investors.