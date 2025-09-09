China’s clean energy push signals global fossil fuel decline

China’s rapid embrace of renewables and economy-wide electrification is reshaping the world’s energy future, with ripple effects likely to trigger a global decline in fossil fuel demand, according to a new report.

The report, titled China Energy Transition Review 2025 by global energy think tank Ember, highlighted China’s unparalleled pace of clean energy investment and deployment. In 2024, the country spent $625 billion on clean energy — 31 per cent of the global total. Wind and solar capacity more than doubled in just three years, reaching 1,408 gigawatts (GW). By early 2025, renewables overtook coal in installed capacity, while battery storage surged, expanding 69 per cent year-on-year.

Wind and solar generation rose 25 per cent in 2024 and 27 per cent in the first half of 2025, outstripping demand growth and cutting fossil fuel generation by 2 per cent. In the 12 months to June 2025, solar and wind produced more electricity than hydro, nuclear and bioenergy combined — an unprecedented shift in the energy mix of the world’s largest power system.