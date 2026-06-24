China’s EV exports hit record $9.2 billion in May as ASEAN demand surges amid energy security concerns

The surge comes as countries across Southeast Asia ramp up transport electrification through incentives, import duty cuts, infrastructure expansion and regulatory measures aimed at reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Energy security drives electrification

Exports to Southeast Asia reached an all-time high of $1.2 billion in May 2026, led by Thailand and the Philippines. Thailand imported a record more than 36,000 Chinese EVs during the month, while shipments to the Philippines exceeded 33,000 vehicles.

According to Ember, governments across the region have introduced measures to accelerate EV adoption. Cambodia reduced customs duties on battery EVs to zero and lowered duties on plug-in hybrids to 7 per cent from 35 per cent in late March. Lao People’s Democratic Republic reduced electric vehicle registration and service charges, mandated transport companies to ensure EVs account for 10 per cent of their fleets by the end of 2026 and temporarily banned petrol car imports until the end of the year.