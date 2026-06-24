China’s EV exports hit record $9.2 billion in May as ASEAN demand surges amid energy security concerns

China’s electric vehicle (EV) exports reached a record $9.2 billion in May 2026, rising 49 per cent year on year, as demand from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) accelerated amid concerns over fuel prices and energy security, according to data released by energy think tank Ember.
The export value surpassed the previous monthly record of $9.1 billion set in April 2026. China exported about 448,000 electric passenger vehicles in May, including around 279,000 battery EVs and 169,000 plug in hybrid EVs.
The surge comes as countries across Southeast Asia ramp up transport electrification through incentives, import duty cuts, infrastructure expansion and regulatory measures aimed at reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels.
Exports to Southeast Asia reached an all-time high of $1.2 billion in May 2026, led by Thailand and the Philippines. Thailand imported a record more than 36,000 Chinese EVs during the month, while shipments to the Philippines exceeded 33,000 vehicles.
According to Ember, governments across the region have introduced measures to accelerate EV adoption. Cambodia reduced customs duties on battery EVs to zero and lowered duties on plug-in hybrids to 7 per cent from 35 per cent in late March. Lao People’s Democratic Republic reduced electric vehicle registration and service charges, mandated transport companies to ensure EVs account for 10 per cent of their fleets by the end of 2026 and temporarily banned petrol car imports until the end of the year.
“As anticipated, the disruption to global fuel markets caused by the Middle East conflict and the resulting impacts on fuel prices have accelerated transport electrification across ASEAN,” said Lam Pham, Energy Analyst for Asia at Ember.
“The current energy crisis has reinforced the value of electrification as a pathway to greater energy security, reduced fuel import exposure, and long-term transport cost savings,” he added.
Beyond the larger markets, Lao People’s Democratic Republic and Cambodia also recorded their highest monthly import volumes of Chinese EVs.
Ember attributed the growth to government incentives, expanding charging infrastructure and local vehicle assembly partnerships. Battery EVs remain the dominant segment across the region, although plug in hybrids are gaining market share in Cambodia.
The latest record highlights China’s growing dominance in global EV manufacturing and exports. Ember noted that EV exports have expanded from less than $1 billion a month in 2020 and are now approaching lithium-ion batteries as the largest category among China’s “new three” clean technology exports.
The record month also reflects a broader trend of accelerating electrification across Asia. “China’s electric vehicle exports continue to break records, and the surge in shipments to ASEAN markets is especially striking,” said Euan Graham, Senior Electricity and Data Analyst, Global, at Ember.
“Southeast Asia is fast becoming one of the most dynamic destinations for electric vehicles, and China is supplying that demand at scale and speed,” he added.