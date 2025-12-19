CIL’s solar energy ambitions reveal a story of missed targets and mounting consequences

Back in February 2015, Coal India Limited (CIL) made a simple promise to the Government of India. They would develop 1,000 MW of renewable energy projects by March 2019 and save Rs 55.50 crore every year. Nearly 10 years later, that promise is mostly broken. The story of what went wrong shows India’s struggles with shifting to clean energy.

The original target was ambitious, but things got bigger in 2017. The government gave CIL a new job to develop 3,000 MW of solar power by 2024 and become a Net Zero Energy Company. For a company built on coal mining, this was supposed to be a complete change. CIL would become a leading example of India's renewable energy revolution.

CIL joint ventures came up with NTPC Limited and NLC India Limited, each meant to deliver 1,000 MW of capacity. There was an agreement with Solar Energy Corporation Limited. In April 2021, CIL even created a new subsidiary called CIL Navikarniya Urja Limited to speed up these solar projects. The plan covered everything from ground-mounted solar plants to rooftop installations across 2,67,000 square metres of office buildings, hospitals, workshops, and homes.

On paper, everything looked ready to go. In reality, almost nothing happened.

By November 2021, six years after the original promise, CIL had managed to install just 4.84 MW of solar power. That’s only 0.48 per cent of the initial 1,000 MW target. The breakdown was 2.83 MW of rooftop installations and 2.01 MW of ground-mounted capacity. A Performance Audit Report was clear about it. CIL had failed to take the necessary steps to reach its targets.

Fast forward to December 2024, and things haven’t improved much. The installed capacity across CIL and its seven subsidiaries now stands at 122.492 MW. Against the 3,000 MW target that was supposed to be completed this year, that’s just 4.08 per cent. Work orders had been issued only for 692.50 MW of ground mounted projects and 34.56 MW of rooftop projects till December 2024. These are expected to be ready by 2027 to 2028.