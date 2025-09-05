Connecticut and Rhode Island sue Trump administration over halted offshore wind farm

Connecticut, Rhode Island and the Danish energy company Orsted have filed lawsuits against the Donald Trump administration after federal officials abruptly halted the nearly completed Revolution Wind project, which was due to power 350,000 homes across the two states, reported the news agency Associated Press (AP).

The United States Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued a stop work order on August 22, 2022 citing unspecified national security concerns.

Later, Doug Burgum, Interior Secretary under Trump, told CNN that the resason behind halting the Revolution Wind project was fear of a “swarm drone attack”, since the offshore wind turbines distort radar detection systems. This logic has been rubbished by security experts, including retired Navy commander Kirk Lippold, who called it a “specious and false narrative” pushed by someone with an “overactive imaginaton in search of a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist”.

It'll be a “massive intelligence — a national security — failure” if drones can fly that close to wind farms, he was quoted as saying by AP.