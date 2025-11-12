COP30: India defends multilateralism, says Just Transitions must be people-centric & equitable

India called for safeguarding multilateralism and warned against “restrictive unilateral measures” that threaten the global climate cooperation architecture, on November 11, 2025 at a joint plenary during the 30th Conference of Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

India was representing the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) at the joint plenary convened by COP30, the 20th Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP20), the 7th the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA7), the 63rd session of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA63) and the 63rd session of the Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI63).

Delivering the LMDC statement, India said COP30 marks “an important milestone — 10 years of the Paris Agreement and 33 years of the Convention”, describing the gathering in Baku as “a testament to our commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation”.

“We, the LMDCs, speak for over half the world’s population,” the statement said. “As we celebrate multilateralism, we must be cognizant of the factors that can seriously undermine it. This is the most opportune moment to meaningfully discuss climate change, related trade, restrictive unilateral measures and how they impact our countries.”

India cautioned that while the Paris Agreement enters its second decade, the means of implementation — finance, technology transfer and capacity building — remain among “the biggest detriments” for developing countries.

Finance as legal obligation

India announced that the LMDCs had proposed a new agenda item on Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which speaks to the legal obligation of developed countries to provide financial support for mitigation and adaptation efforts in developing nations.

“In the spirit of extreme compromise and as a reaffirmation of our commitment to the process, we accepted discussing issues very dear to our heart — both unilateral trade measures and implementation of Article 9.1 — in informal presidency consultations,” the statement said, expressing confidence that these talks “will yield fruitful outcomes under the COP presidency’s leadership.”

India stressed that COP30 must not be used to alter the Paris Agreement’s architecture, warning that any attempt to reinterpret its core balance would undermine the principles of fairness and equity.

“We must remain committed to and guided by equity and common but differentiated responsibilities — the cornerstone principles of the Convention and its Paris Agreement that we all signed up to in Brazil back in 1992,” India said.

Adaptation at the centre

Calling for Baku to be remembered as the “COP of Adaptation”, India said adaptation remains the most pressing necessity for billions of vulnerable people worldwide. “Adaptation finance needs are ever increasing, and a huge adaptation finance gap stares us in the face,” it said, noting that needs “exceed existing finance flows by nearly 15 times”.

The LMDCs reiterated concern that the world is not on track to double international public adaptation finance by 2025, as agreed in Glasgow. India urged the COP presidency to make a special call for all Parties to submit National Adaptation Plans aligned with national priorities and supported by adequate resources.

It further stressed that Global Goal on Adaptation indicators must reflect “the real progress of finance, technology transfer and capacity building from developed to developing countries”, as mandated under Articles 9, 10 and 11 of the Paris Agreement.

‘Just Transition must be equitable, people-centric’

Highlighting the importance of the Just Transition Work Programme (JTWP), India said it must serve as a vehicle for implementing the principles of equity and justice in global climate action.

“The JTWP should encompass a whole-of-economy and whole-of-society approach — leaving no one behind,” India said, adding that “institutional arrangements must integrate the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement principles into implementation.”

The statement also welcomed the forthcoming Technology Implementation Programme, calling it “crucial for driving means of implementation that allow developing countries to realise their nationally determined contributions (NDC)”. India urged developed nations to strengthen support for technology priorities identified by developing countries and to remove barriers to technology transfer.

‘COP of truth’

Concluding its intervention, India described COP30 as a “COP of truth”, urging Parties to confront the reality of delayed implementation and unmet commitments.

“Since this is a COP of truth, let us affirm the truth. Let us address the roadblocks and impediments to implementation meaningfully and collectively,” it said.

Reaffirming the LMDCs’ “complete support and commitment to work constructively for the greater good,” India called on the global community to ensure that multilateralism is protected, unilateral measures are rejected, and just transitions are truly equitable and people-centric.