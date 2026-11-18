At the 31st UN climate conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, South Africa brought together international experts alongside the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and countries such as Kenya to confront a pressing transport dilemma facing the emerging markets.

For decades, Africa and other developing regions have relied heavily on imports of ageing, polluting internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. These governments are now tightening rules to restrict imports of old ICE vehicles to cut emissions. They are also building domestic electric vehicle (EV) assembly capacity. Yet restricting imports of used ICE vehicles remains difficult, prolonging dependence on polluting, carbon-intensive and energy-intensive transport systems.

Emerging economies are now looking to the same cross-border trade networks to source used EVs to cut emissions and bypass the fossil-fuel curve. There is a growing interest in how to leverage trade in used EVs by avoiding the pitfalls of the used ICE vehicle market.

Both exporting and importing countries need to share equal responsibility for ensuring that the global used-EV trade is affordable, transparent and safe—keeping end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) and hazardous wrecks off developing-world roads.

This discussion assumes significance against the backdrop of the COP presidency’s proposed “35 by 35” target for economy-wide electrification and the leapfrog measures that several Global South countries have begun to leverage vehicle-import policy to electrify the fleet.