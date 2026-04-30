Countries representing one-third of global GDP move to operationalise fossil fuel phase-down, set 2027 review

The urgency has been reinforced by geopolitical disruptions, including tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime bottleneck through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply flows daily, which exposed the vulnerability of fossil fuel-dependent energy systems—75 per cent of countries remain reliant on imports.

Five concrete outcomes

1. Institutional continuity: Countries agreed to convene a second conference in 2027, to be co-hosted by Tuvalu and Ireland, establishing a formal review cycle to track implementation and sustain political momentum.

2. New coordination architecture: A coordination group will be set up to align existing initiatives and avoid duplication. It will bring together country coalitions, conference co-hosts, and initiatives working on different aspects of the transition, while linking the 30th Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC or COP30 processes.

3. Integration with global climate processes: The conference outcomes will feed into the COP30 Presidency roadmap, be shared at intersessional meetings of the UN climate body in Bonn and contribute to the second Global Stocktake under the Paris Agreement.

4. Launch of three implementation workstreams: To translate commitments into action, countries agreed on three collaborative tracks:

· Transition roadmaps: Supporting countries in developing science-based pathways aligned with their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), in partnership with the NDC Partnership and a newly launched science panel.

· Finance and macroeconomic reform: Addressing systemic barriers such as debt constraints, fossil fuel-linked financial systems, and the need to unlock large-scale investment through reforms in global financial architecture.

· Producer–consumer alignment: Coordinating fossil fuel producers and consumers to manage a planned phase-down, reduce trade imbalances, and avoid stranded assets while enabling a fossil fuel–free trade system.

5. Science-led transition: A Science Panel for the Global Energy Transition was launched to guide countries with evidence-based pathways aligned with the 1.5°C target and help dismantle legal, financial and political barriers to implementation.

Deep structural challenges

Despite growing momentum, the conference underscored persistent constraints. Many countries remain fiscally dependent on fossil fuel revenues, face debt pressures, and lack access to affordable finance. Current investment flows are heavily concentrated in advanced economies and China, leaving developing countries behind.