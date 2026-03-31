DTE exclusive analysis: Rethinking E20

This can be seen in large economies like the US, where ethanol blending in petrol is limited to 10-15 per cent, and sur-plus ethanol is used in industrial applications. In the US, both the government and private biotech firms are funding chemical pathways to upgrade ethanol into renewable plastics and high-value bioproducts like green solvents and chemi-cals. Also in Europe, ethanol is being used to manufacture green plastics, disinfectants, cosmetics and solvents. In Germany, the use of bioethanol in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries has reportedly surged by 40 per cent in 2024. The EU’s 90 per cent car CO2 emission reduction by 2035 target for ambitious electrification, allows only a 10 per cent combined credit margin for waste-based biofuels, synthetic fuel and green steel. Both in the EU and UK, aviation fuel produced from “food and feed crops” is excluded from being used as sustainable aviation fuel; only 2G fuels from waste are permitted.

Ethanol can also serve as a clean industrial fuel, for instance in boilers or for small-scale power generation. It may come with technical constraints; its low energy density, tendency to absorb water and corrosive properties require special storage and delivery systems. Despite this, it is possible to prioritse domestic ethanol as a high-value industrial feed-stock in targeted manufacturing sectors and upgrade com- bustion technology to be compatible with ethanol.